This edition of Top Grades is a case study in what makes a running game tick as the top three grades on offense all went to offensive linemen, and their common strength against Colorado was run blocking.

It is undeniable that the quarterback is the key to an offense, but it is the offensive line that really makes it tick. On Saturday night against Colorado, that was definitely the case as Oregon averaged seven yards per rush and gave up a single sack as the Ducks rolled the visiting Buffs 45-3.

1. Penei Sewell – Yawn, boring. The sophomore left tackle is the top graded player on offense. In fact, Pro Football Focus had him as the top-rated offensive lineman in the nation for Week #7. He joined Shane Lemieux on PFF’s All-National Team this week. His run blocking graded out tops in the nation by a big margin this week with a dominating, physical performance. To top that off, his man did not touch Herbert.

Sewell is the top graded OT in the nation after seven games per PFF.

2. Calvin Throckmorton – Two players have been mentioned in DSA’s Top Grades feature after every game so far this season: Penei Sewell and Calvin Throckmorton. Doc Throck continued his consistently high level of play on Saturday with an excellent run blocking grade and a very good pass blocking grade, marred by a single QB hurry in 36 pass blocking snaps. This was Throckmorton’s best run-blocking game so far this season.

3. Shane Lemieux – Sometimes it just clicked and against Colorado, like Throckmorton, Lemieux had his best run blocking game of the season. He was also solid in his pass blocking in his 65 snaps. Lemieux and Sewell are the best left side in college football right now.

Honorable mention

Justin Herbert – Herbert had a very good game in both his execution of the offense and his passing. He was 18-32-261 yards and 2 touchdowns but was particularly effective to the middle and his left side where he was 16 for 22. Some things to work on: He was only 1-6 throwing outside the right hash, and 2-6 on attempts over 20 yards.

Mycah Pittman – The true freshman receiver had a very good game overall. He was targeted three times by Herbert catching all three, for 57 yards in 14 passing snaps. He also graded out well all seven of his run blocking snaps.

Jake Hanson – Hanson joined his line mates with a solid run blocking performance and was penalty free. He was the No. 2 graded center in the Pac-12 per PFF this week.