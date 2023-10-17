A couple days removed from Oregon’s 36-33 loss to Washington, head coach Dan Lanning addressed the media with ways in which he’s growing from the nail-biting defeat where margins decided the outcome, while preparing for a unique challenge in Washington State’s offense.

The nouns aggressiveness and Dan Lanning go hand-in-hand. Take a look at both of his matchups with Washington as Oregon’s head coach, and that much is clear. In the most recent iteration of this Pacific Northwest rivalry, Lanning’s mindset rendered ineffective, just like it did in 2022.

The Ducks went for it on three fourth downs — two in field goal range and one that would have effectively ended Saturday’s game — and failed to convert any.

“When we have opportunities to win games, I’m going to be aggressive,” Lanning said. “I’m deserving of the criticism… If you look back at all of them, ultimately, field goal before half, that’s one we could have gone either way. We felt like we had the look, if we didn’t have the look we were going to call timeout and kick the field goal. At the very end of the game, I don’t think there’s any scenario where I wouldn’t go for it on fourth down there where you have an opportunity to put the game away.”

The issue wasn’t Lanning’s approach. To beat a team as good as Washington, it was going to take some gumption. It was the play-calling and execution behind his gameplan.

“I came anxious to come into work and see what I could go fix and where can we get better,” Lanning said. “Played a tough team, in a game that went down to the wire, and you evaluate and assess every single situation that happened in that game and you say, ‘how can I build off this?’”

He plans to adjust for future matchups, but he’ll have to do so quickly as Washington was the first opponent in a gauntlet that consists of three more contests against highly-ranked opponents in the Ducks’ next six games, with a potential rematch against the Huskies waiting if they run the table.