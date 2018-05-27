

Oregon football has become a hot destination for graduate transfers in 2018. Under first year head coach Mario Cristobal, the Ducks have added four such student/athletes in the last two months.

USF TE Kano Dillon, Wake Forest WR Tabari Hines, UNLV CB Tim Hough were joined this month by Alabama OG Dallas Warmack, becoming the largest graduate transfer class ever at Oregon. This week, Duck Sports Authority has analyzed the transfers of: Kano Dillon Tabari Hines Tim Hough Now we wrap up this series, for now, with a look at 6-foot-2, 310-pound athlete Dallas Warmack.



College Career: Shut down his college recruitment early with Alabama commitment but still was recruited by the SEC and others out of high school. Mario Cristobal led the recruiting charge for Alabama where he ultimately signed. He picked the Crimson Tide over a final group including Auburn, Georgia and South Carolina. Warmack appeared in 16 games in his first two years with Alabama and then redshirted in 2017. Position Depth: Junior Shane Lemieux will likely start at right guard after 13 starts there in 2017. Sophomore Jacob Capra emerged from spring atop the left side, though he has little game experience going into 2018. Junior Calvin Throckmorton will start somewhere. During spring drills, with Jake Hanson out, it was at center. With Hanson scheduled to return in the fall, Throckmorton will shift outward, presumably to right guard.



"But back with Cristobal, who showed he was able to get the best out of Warmack, he could thrive. " — A.J. Jacobson