DuckSportsAuthority - Transfer Tracker: Arizona's Schooler brothers enter the portal

The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home. Next up in the tracker: Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler and his brother and teammate Brendan Schooler.

TRANSFER TRACKER CENTRAL



AS RECRUITS

Colin: Despite being ranked as one of Top 50 players in the state of California, Schooler didn't see many FBS offers come his way, let along Power Five. But Arizona gave him a shot and he committed to the Wildcats following his senior season. Brendan: Schooler received just one FBS offer prior to National Signing Day in 2016, courtesy of Wyoming. He visited Laramie just before National Signing Day but elected to hold off on a decision when the rest of his class signed. Eventually Oregon came through with a late scholarship offer and he committed to the Ducks in June, just two months before the start of his freshman season.

AT ARIZONA/WASHINGTON

Colin: Schooler stepped into the lineup at Arizona and made an immediate impact, winning Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, when he recorded 95 tackles, including 13 for loss. His best year statistically and according to Pro Football Focus was in 2018, when he had 119 tackles and 21.5 tackles for loss. He had another strong year in 2019, recording 98 total tackles, including 11 for loss. Expected to be one of the Pac-12's best players at any position, Schooler entered the portal recently after the Pac-12 moved its season to the spring. Brendan: Despite being a late arrival, Schooler quickly saw the field for Oregon, stepping in at safety and leading the Ducks in interceptions as a true freshman with four. After a coaching change, Schooler was moved to wide receiver and had 274 yards and three touchdowns receiver in 2017. He continued to be a solid contributor in 2018, hauling in 21 catches for 2013 yards. Coming into 2019 he was expected to be one of Justin Herbert’s top targets, but a preseason injury kept him out of the lineup to start the year. After playing in four games and catching two passes for 44 yards, Schooler elected to enter the portal and redshirt to preserve a year of eligibility. He quickly joined his brother at Arizona, but after the Pac-12 moved its season to the spring, the elder Schooler elected to transfer again.



POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS

Assuming the brothers are a package deal, it's tough to project where they might land this late in the game. Because both have played for multiple head coaches during their college careers, they have connection across the college football map. Both have the potential to help immediately at their next school so they should find a landing place soon.



FARRELL'S TAKE

Colin: “Schooler is one of the best linebackers in the Pac-12 and an amazing tackle as well as pass defender. His impact is as high as it gets as a linebacker and someone will want him to play immediately. Out of high school we liked him as a high 3 star as a kid who was heady and smart but lacked great athleticism. He has outplayed that ranking." -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 8.8 out of 10 Brendan: "Schooler is a solid athlete who has proven he can impact on both sides of the ball. He’s a good but not great wide receiver and it appears he could be a package deal with his brother Colin who will be coveted. He should land at the Power Five level if there’s room.” -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 5.4 out of 10

IMPACT METER