FLORIDA

There are so many top-notch running backs in the state of Florida this recruiting cycle it would be unthinkable if the Gators didn’t land one of them - even if it’s not former commit Jerrick Gibson. Florida looks strong with four-star RBs Stacy Gage and Anthony Carrie, among others. It could also be the early leader for strongman offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis and the Gators are right in the mix with four-star defensive lineman D’Antre Robinson and four-star defensive backs Zaquan Patterson and Fred Gaskin, among others.

LSU

It would be a major coup if coach Brian Kelly and his staff could close on five-star defensive end Colin Simmons, who has many others in the running, but it sure seems like he likes the Tigers a whole lot. Four-star tight end Trey’Dez Green and four-star cornerback Wardell Mack feel like locks if there ever is such a thing. Four-stars Ka’Davion Dotson, Ryan Pellum and Tylen Singleton are three others to watch. LSU could be a stretch for Pellum, but the other two look strong at this point.

Joshisa Trader (Rivals.com)

MIAMI

Coach Mario Cristobal is in the rebuilding process, and a big piece of that could be winning in-state recruiting battles. Five-star receiver Joshisa Trader has publicly said Miami has the edge in his recruitment, but Ohio State isn’t giving up. Locking up players like Zaquan Patterson, Dylan Stephenson and an in-state running back, possibly Davion Gause from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna, would be a phenomenal start. Flipping five-star WR Jeremiah Smith would be a dream come true.

MICHIGAN

Five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis said in January that he wanted to end his recruitment soon, and with coach Jim Harbaugh making it clear he’s coming back the Wolverines have to like their position even more. Michigan could really load up in this recruiting class if all the chips fall the right way, with defensive linemen Brandon Davis-Swain and Marquise Lightfoot, running back Jordan Marshall, tight end Brady Prieskorn, offensive lineman Blake Frazier and linebacker Aaron Chiles as some of the top prospects to watch.

OKLAHOMA

The Sooners had their first losing season since 1998 in coach Brent Venables’ first campaign, but that has not slowed down the recruiting train one bit. If anything, it’s reinforced to top recruits they could see the field even earlier, and 2024 could be a loaded class if things fall the right way. Five-star DL David Stone has Oklahoma in his top two, and the Sooners also look very strong with Nigel Smith and Xadavien Sims and they’re right there for Williams Nwaneri, Payton Pierce and others. On offense, running backs Stacy Gage and Taylor Tatum are in the mix, along with OL Jordan Seaton and ATH Xavier Filsaime. Some believe OU is also very much in the mix with four-star speedster Zion Ragins.

Elijah Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

OREGON

Coach Dan Lanning and his staff have already proven they can recruit, but if things go the right way then the 2024 class could be loaded - and it won’t only be with players from the West. Sure, those top recruits are on watch, with Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei teammates Elijah Brown, Zabien Brown, Brandon Baker and Aydin Breland as possibilities, along with Long Beach Poly’s Dylan Williams, Long Beach Millikan’s Ryan Pellum and Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe’s Elijah Rushing as players to watch. But the Ducks are also very much in it for standout DL Williams Nwaneri, elite linebacker Justin Williams and many others.

TENNESSEE

With Tennessee’s success under coach Josh Heupel, more and more top prospects are mentioning the Volunteers among their top schools. On Monday, four-star receiver JJ Harrell from Sardis (Miss.) North Panola committed to Tennessee over the in-state schools and many other SEC powers. More could be on the way as four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger is high on the Vols, as are four-star RB Jordan Marshall, five-star receiver Ryan Wingo, five-star DL Kamarion Franklin and four-stars Williams Nwaneri and Justin Greene. Good things are happening in Knoxville.

TEXAS A&M

Last season was supposed to be a turning point for Texas A&M, especially coming off such an incredible recruiting class. It turned into a disaster, a 5-7 season and all kinds of questions. But there could be significant help on the way in the 2024 class since WRs Micah Hudson and Dre’Lon Miller, running back Taylor Tatum, DB Kobe Black and ATH Ryan Pellum are just a few of the top prospects getting pretty serious about the Aggies.

