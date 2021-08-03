Tuesdays With Gorney: What to do with Quinn Ewers' ranking now?

Quinn Ewers is skipping his senior year of high school to enroll early at Ohio State, sending shockwaves through the recruiting world and forcing an interesting debate over the next couple days as to where he should now be ranked in the 2021 class.

Ewers' announcement on Monday came during a week in which Rivals already had scheduled rankings meetings, so what to do with Ewers will be an interesting debate.

My feeling is that Ewers is so special that he should take over the No. 1 spot from LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith, even though the early reports out of Baton Rouge are that Smith is already doing very well for the Tigers.

It’s easy to say Ewers should immediately become No. 1 but there are a lot of considerations now that he’s leaving early for Ohio State, which is already in the tail end of a quarterback competition to see who takes over for Justin Fields.

The word out of Columbus is that C.J. Stroud is probably ahead of Kyle McCord and Jack Miller for the starting job but now with Ohio State’s first game against Minnesota on Sept. 2, does Ewers immediately enter that quarterback competition? It feels like it’s a little too late. And that does not necessarily mean Ewers would still not be the top-rated prospect in the 2021 class.

The point is this: There are so many factors to now consider that were not present if Ewers just played his senior year of high school and matriculated to Ohio State normally.

In the end, though, trying to predict what happens with top college quarterbacks is next to impossible so leaning on Ewers’ talent, how he projects as a player at the college level and with his NFL Draft status is the only way to go.

Ewers' arm talent is off the charts. His ability cannot be denied and at some point he has to see the field. How that works out is unknown, but Ewers could be the next big thing as a college quarterback. In my view, that means he deserves to be the No. 1 prospect when we readjust his ranking to the 2021 class.