Do you see IU adding either Watford or Quinones to their '19 class? — Robert Jenkins (@MrRobertJenkins) April 7, 2019

Unfortunately, for the Hoosiers' sake, I do not. Trendon Watford is down to a final five of Indiana, Alabama, Duke, LSU and Memphis, with the Crimson Tide viewed as the favorite. Indiana can sell Watford the family angle and the chance to have the ball in his hands early, but the Hoosiers continues to play catch-up. Lester Quinones, who has already visited LSU, Maryland and Memphis, will be in Bloomington this weekend. He will complete his official visit tour with a trip to Michigan later this month. Memphis might be the program to beat, with Maryland not too far off and Michigan a potential dark horse. If not Watford or Quinones, then who for the Hoosiers? Harlond Beverly has been prioritized by Indiana this winter and he unofficially visited the program during the season. Indiana has definitely made up ground with the four-star guard.

Gut on preseason #1 team next year? — J feezy (@OlFeezy321) April 8, 2019

How do you see Duke closing out their 2019 class? — Connor Hinds (@CoachHinds1) April 8, 2019

Tre Jones is returning for his sophomore season, which is a giant win for the program and its hopes of winning another national title next year. Jones' return means Duke can put less of an emphasis on the guard position this spring, though the program would love to add R.J. Hampton. Matthew Hurt seems to be a Duke lean, which would answer the Blue Devils' needs in the frontcourt. If it plays out that way, Duke might then stand pat and focus more of its attention on the 2020 class and the recruitments of juniors B.J. Boston and Jeremy Roach.

When will Cole commit? — JB (@JTizz8181) April 7, 2019

I would be very surprised if Cole Anthony does not commit to North Carolina by the end of the month. Anthony has prolonged his recruitment throughout the winter months for a reason: to see who will be leaving and who will be staying at each of his finalists. The five-star is down to a final four of Georgetown, Miami, Oregon and North Carolina, and the biggest question that has yet to be answered is whether Coby White leaves the Tar Heels for the NBA. While White has yet to officially announce his decision, all signs point toward him entering his name into the NBA Draft. If that happens, the North Carolina would have an even better chance at landing Anthony.

Arizona commits still sitting pat? — uncool buzz (@mailtweeter) April 7, 2019

There has been whispers over the past 20 months or so that Sean Miller was close to being dismissed as the head coach at Arizona. However, here we are and Miller remains in Tucson and has the Wildcats with the top-ranked 2019 class in the country. Five-star signees Nico Mannion and Josh Green have often talked about their strong relationship with Miller and seem ready to join the program this summer. As long as Miller remains Arizona’s head coach, then the Wildcats will enter the new season with a chance to return to the NCAA tournament next March riding the backs of such talents as Mannion and Green.

Who are some late stock risers to keep an eye on? Seniors who didn’t have High Major interest in the fall who will now probably go High Major — Brad Cavallaro (@BradCav2) April 7, 2019