In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, Rivals.com Basketball Analyst Corey Evans spotlights Michigan’s early work in the 2021 class, looks at what's ahead for Makur Maker, predicts where Indiana and North Carolina will strike next and more.

What the latest with Michigan recruiting — Bernard Geter (@King887) May 10, 2020

How would you handicap the Makur situation in regards to the NBA, G-League & schools involved? — Josh Hartman (@Jhart9232) May 10, 2020

I am not taking the bait just yet on Makur Maker. While there has been talk in recent days that he could potentially attend college in the fall instead of pursuing a professional career straight away, there is an 80% chance that he picks the latter in the end. If Maker were to attend college, he could land at Auburn, Kentucky, Oregon or UCLA. The question then becomes whether Maker can qualify and if any of those landing spots can offer what he is looking for during his likely lone year in college. It does help that eligibility restrictions were lowered some earlier this spring in light of the ongoing pandemic. In the meantime, the question is whether Maker is actually allowed to enter the G League seeing that he is eligible to enter the 2020 NBA Draft. However, Maker’s stock has fluctuated all year and it does not seem to be anywhere near the high that it was last summer. If the G League option is on the table, then I expect him to take it before entering the 2021 NBA Draft.

Who is the next person to commit to IU regardless of class? You can only pick one and one only. #IUBB #TwitterTuesday — Rob Lunder (@rlunder18) May 10, 2020

Can I cheat and say that Khristian Lander will reclassify into the 2020 class as my commitment prediction? I kid, but I do expect that to happen before another decision pops Indiana's way. Currently, Lander and three-star center Logan Duncomb make up Indiana’s top-five 2021 class. Archie Miller would love to add another good-sized scoring wing and a versatile forward in the frontcourt. Blake Wesley and Aminu Mohammed fit the bill along the perimeter while Trey Patterson and Trey Kaufman hit their target at the 4-spot. I know there is some talk that Kaufman is holding out for a Kentucky offer and that Virginia is also a sneaky contender, but I like where the Hoosiers sit with him. Maybe he holds off from committing but I like IU’s chances and would say that he is the next to say yes to Miller's program.

Who will join Dontrez Styles at UNC from the 2021 class when all is said and done? — bh-unc-fan (@bdheelfan) May 10, 2020

Happy mother's day to your family Corey. There are very few elite Centers and Forwards remaining in the transfer portal and I've heard Memphis is recruiting Romello White hard. My question is what are their chances of landing him. What are you hearing? — rodney holmes (@rodneyholmes7) May 10, 2020

