In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, we throw out some 2019 team rankings projections, dive into North Carolina's pursuit of Josh Green, break down the dynamics of the American Athletic Conference and discuss why Wendell Moore is still an uncommitted prospect. ERIC BOSSI'S STARTING FIVE: What's up with Khalil Whitney?

When the smoke clears, rank your projected top 5 team recruiting rankings. — Micah Pearson (@micahpe) August 6, 2018

Tyrese Maxey Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrated

Does unc land josh green? — Hunter Estes (@HunterEstes1) August 5, 2018

Josh Green

North Carolina thoroughly evaluated Josh Green over the past several weeks and has, finally, decided to jump in with an offer. Do I believe that the Tar Heels will eventually land him? It's still too early to tell, but the offer piqued Green's interest and North Carolina is a stronger contender for his signature. The next step for Green is narrowing his list of schools to a group of five or eight, just as others within his class are currently doing. Green will head to IMG Academy in a few weeks for his final year of high school ball, so I would expect for this list to be published beforehand so that he can thoroughly talk over all of the schools in contention with those closest to him. Among the schools in the best position for Green include Arizona, USC, Oregon, UNLV, Michigan and Villanova, though you can probably throw North Carolina into that group as well.

How do you think Penny at Memphis affects AAC recruiting as a whole? Does it make the conference more attractive for recruits considering AAC programs — Shock Talk🌾⚡️ (@ShoxTalk) August 5, 2018

Penny Hardaway AP Images

Great question here and it could not have come at a better time where, while the AAC has become stronger from top to bottom in recent years. the upcoming year brings more questions than answers. How does Dan Hurley fair at UConn? Does Wichita State remain sturdy despite its recent departures? What about Temple and the final year of Fran Dunphy in Philly? Most of all, does Penny Hardaway become a success story at his alma mater? Hardaway has had no worries going after the very best on the recruiting trail. There was no question that he was going to get his within the Memphis city limits, but what about those from outside of his home base? While he has yet to land them, the fact that, in July, he was front and center for five-star prospects Trendon Watford, Matt Hurt, Jaden McDaniels and Jalen Green, shows that Hardaway’s mission is to go big, as in for the best that the nation has to provide. How this impacts the rest of the conference remains to be seen but if Hardaway is capable of landing such heavily lauded prospects, the league’s cache improves immensely. It becomes an even more visible league that can be sold to the best of prospects nationally and not be thought of as just a fringe power league. FOR MORE MEMPHIS COVERAGE, VISIT TIGERSPORTSREPORT.COM.

Everyone says Wendell Moore is headed to Duke. If so, why is he taking 5 official visits? — Ken Devils (@ken_devils) August 5, 2018

Wendell Moore USA Basketball