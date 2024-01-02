LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The work week leading up to the Under Armour Next All-America Game has come to a close. The elite talent combined with consistent competition have created a fluid atmosphere for evaluators to take in great samples of good-on-good reps at just about every position. Many elite recruits have lived up to lofty billing in Orlando, but there are of course second- and third-tier talents that have also shined ahead of the final rankings update of the 2024 cycle. Rivals shines light on 10 prospects who clearly upped their stock relative to their current ranking.

It’s hard to kick off a ‘stock up’ piece with a prospect ranked as the No. 55 overall recruit in America, but that’s just how dominant McKinley has been in Orlando. It’s one thing to rely on an ideal 6-foot-6, 270-pound frame built on power and length, which he has at times in planting multiple blockers on their backside en route to the quarterback, but it’s another to balance that out with even easier-looking finesse and technical wins. It’s the latter that makes McKinley so intriguing, as he is able to beat blockers with his elite length, quickness and a swim move that was tough for opponents to predict – much less stop. The new LSU commitment just has an understanding on how to attack big bodies, and when he flips the switch his raw ability can do just as much damage. No recruit in Orlando has commanded five-star status quite like McKinley has.

*****

If not for McKinley on Team Fire, Ross would be the talk of UA week in the trenches. He has consistently looked like the most complete edge talent in attendance, which is saying a lot in an event headlined by five-stars Williams Nwaneri, Dylan Stewart and others. Ross has as good a frame as those ranked ahead of him, but he has more in his tool box at this stage of his development, supplementing speed to power rushes with inside bounds, strong hands and better bend than expected at 6-foot-5 with that great length. The Tennessee signee also showcased awareness in working in 11-on-11 settings, able to set the edge and extend, run well linearly and affect the passer with a few tipped balls when he was unable to beat his blocker. Should Ross continue his push in the UA Game on Wednesday, he’ll be thrust right into the five-star conversation.

*****

Few have ever questioned Pickett’s pure pass rushing ability, as he may be the most productive sack man in the class of 2024 over the last two seasons, but his tall and slender frame has created as many rankings questions and answers despite his status in the Rivals250. Well this week the Miami signee has put at least some of the questions to bed in just how elite he is with his first step and bending the edge with his speed rush. Blockers know it’s coming, but it hasn’t mattered all week long. Pickett has looked like the twitchiest edge off the ball by a wide margin, supplementing the speed with great redirection and quickness when working inside. Pickett is up to 215 pounds at this stage, so the question becomes how much of the edge he can maintain as he adds mass to his frame at the next level. No. 1-ranked offensive line recruit Jordan Seaton said the future Hurricane was the toughest edge to combat this week.

*****

Elyjah Thurmon

There is little left to the imagination with Thurmon, in a good way. His recruitment was viewed as Clemson’s race to lose and he signed with Dabo Swinney and company. His game is viewed as a steady, polished and stout interior talent, and he’s looked just like that against All-America competition during the week. The future Tiger is patient off the ball, yet aggressive in initiating contact with true pop combined with a pestering latch that is tough for opponents to get off of. Thurmon has a steadiness about him that frustrates even the best in attendance such as No. 1 defensive tackle recruit David Stone. The only remaining question in the Thurmon evaluation is positionally, as he has looked very comfortable at guard but could potentially also work some tackle in the ACC. Either way, it would be an upset if he didn’t end his prep career in the Rivals250.

*****

Oklahoma’s offensive line haul has aged well over the last few weeks, adding No. 1 guard Eddy Pierre-Louis and signed prospects such as Brooks and Daniel Akinkunmi each out-performing their ranking in Orlando. Brooks brings polish to the table and a pound-for-pound strength that allowed him to challenge five-stars throughout the week, winning more battles than he lost against them. The future Sooner looked among the most comfortable in working laterally, especially on the inside, and his punch stunned rushers out of their lanes on routine. Brooks even stood up bigger defenders with one hand on more than one occasion, almost showing off how easy some of his wins were.

*****

It wasn’t a banner week for safety projections in Orlando, but the Tennessee signee stood out. Farooq did a great job showing off his explosiveness, bounciness and aggressive playing style. He got his hands on the football against this elite wide receiver group, often in phase throughout the route-running process to have a chance to win at the catch point. Farooq had even more success when challenging pass catchers at the line of scrimmage, a role where he will be even more likely to occupy as a safety or nickel type of projection in college.

*****

The massive Oregon signee came into the week wanting to prove he could play tackle at the next level and when it came down to blocking smaller edge prospects, he more than held his own. McRoy could still end up as a power guard in Eugene one day, but he has shown surprising athleticism relative to the 6-foot-8, 350-plus pound frame he currently holds. Right tackle may still be the ceiling come college football in the Big Ten, but the big man has all but earned his blue-chip status in Orlando this week in leaning into the power while maximizing his punch and pop along the way.

*****

Scrappy with a wide base and low anchor, Altuner was far and away the top interior blocker on his team this week. The West Virginia signee was able to slow borderline five-star Dominick McKinley and head-turner Emmett Laws better than anybody otherwise could, even winning a few reps against the blue-chippers. Altuner is patient, redirects well and is incredibly tough to disengage from. He is a tad undersized, but more than makes up for it with his technique, consistency and grit. Whether at center or guard at the next level, Altuner should enter college ranked a bit higher than his current standing on Rivals.

*****

Not the biggest, strongest or fastest, but when it comes down to wins versus losses among the secondary prospects against an all-time wide receiver group, Mack may have had the most on his team. The local Miami signee is incredibly comfortable in his technique, especially working off of the ball, with a smooth pedal and great leverage discipline. He also uses his length to time up plays at the catch point with great instincts and relative physicality to the point he may project as a zone cornerback or nickel at the next level. Mack seemingly works even more consistently near the goal line, where it matters most, re-emphasizing his mature game and longstanding experience against elite competition.

*****

