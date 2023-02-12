In their most important game so far this season, the Oregon Ducks were edged out by the No. 7-ranked UCLA Bruins, 70-63, on Saturday night in Eugene.

In a foul-filled and tightly contested matchup, it was UCLA’s second-half scoring run that sealed the Ducks' fate inside Matthew Knight Arena.

Senior Forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. was undoubtedly the difference-maker in this contest. His 25 points kept Oregon (15-11, 9-6 Pac-12) from creating momentum throughout the night as the Bruins (21-4, 12-2) eventually pulled away.

It was a 21-4 run midway through the second half where Jaquez was magnificent. He scored 16 of the 21 points on the run and sucked the energy out of the arena after hitting a 3 that forced an Oregon timeout.

“He had a lot of open looks. We didn’t dictate anything on the defensive end,” Jermaine Couisnard said.

The Ducks were able to respond to the Bruins’ streak, but turnovers and inconsistent shot selection were the biggest reasons Oregon couldn’t get back into this one.

Mathew Knight Arena was packed to see Will Richardson and N’Faly Dante stick it to Jaquez Jr. and point guard Tyger Campbell after UCLA took down Oregon 65-56 back in December, but Jaquez spoiled any such plans.

In this age of college basketball, it’s not often that you see two seniors on each team have so many battles throughout their careers, and in their sixth meeting, Jaquez Jr. and Campbell got their second win against Oregon in the series (4-2, Ducks, in that time).

Dante’s rim protection impacted so many of the Bruins' shots early and his 9 boards allowed Oregon’s guards to get the offense going in transition.

Dante (13 points on 5-of-9 shooting) played aggressively in the first half but wasn’t able to muster up quite the same intensity in the second.

“I probably didn’t play him enough in the first half and in the second half they really collapsed on him hard,” coach Dana Altman said.

Freshman phenom Amari Bailey injured his ankle midway through the first half but returned to start the second and had another strong showing (8 points, 4-7 FG) after dropping 24 points in Corvallis on Thursday night.

The Ducks struggled from long range in this one (7 of 20 overall from 3) until late when the game was out of reach, while the Bruins efficiently shot 6 of 11 from beyond the arc and ultimately made it improbable to stage a comeback.

Couisnard was the bright spot for Oregon in this game as his 19 points and willingness to attack the basket got the crowd on its feet repeatedly.

But Oregon’s turnovers (16), which mostly consisted of errant passes and miscommunications as well as a lack of rebounding in the second half were the mistakes that just can't be made against teams like UCLA.

“In the first half, we were leading in rebounding. That’s what kept us in the game,” Couisnard said. “ I feel like we weren’t really focused on blocking out in the second half, so they got a lot of second-chance points.”

The Bruins turned those 16 turnovers into 19 points on the other end and converted 18 second-chance points to Oregon’s 7 points off of turnovers and 7 second-chance buckets -- adding up to a 37-14 advantage for the Bruins, telling the story of the game.

Oregon will look to get back in the win column and also get the season sweep over the California Bears on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. PT