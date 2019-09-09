

Some games you want to watch again for grades, some you do not. This week falls into the former category so that is what I gladly did as Oregon football opened their home season against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday with a 77-6 beatdown of the stunned visitors. The numbers put up by the offense were no doubt splashy, but the defense was not joking around at all, and outstanding performances littered both sides of the grade sheet. That makes this week’s Top Grades more difficult, like the top dogs at Westminster where they all look so fluffy and nice. How do you pick? Luckily, I know how. Here you go.



Herbert was the top graded player in the game for either team (Tom Corno)

Offense 1. Justin Herbert I do not give a quarterback top grade just because of the numbers he puts up, which in this case were an outstanding 19-26-310 passing, 5 TD’s, 0 INT’s. I grade on how they do their jobs and Herbert was a masterful quarterback on Saturday. He made the throws, progressions, reads, aligned the guys right and kept team procedure penalties down. It did not hurt that he was 6-10 on throws over 20 yards. I love a home run hitter.

2. Jacob Breeland Jacob Breeland is a senior and it shows. He just had the best game grade of his career, which included repeatedly presenting Herbert with a wide-open target. Herbert threw to him four times, completed five for 112 yards including 54 YAC. His four catches came against three different Nevada defenders. Not convinced? He tied Calvin Throckmorton for the best run blocking grade on the team. 3. Penei Sewell The sophomore had a well-rounded game but his pass blocking was outstanding. His man did not touch Herbert. He was penalty free and stout in the running game. Honorable mention Tyler Shough – Very nice grade for the redshirt freshman providing a glimpse into the possibility in 2020 and beyond. Excellent in the passing game and good decision making and mobility. Calvin Throckmorton – Best pass blocking grade on the team, like Sewell, his man did not touch Herbert. Doc would have beaten the grade of his sophomore linemate except for a false start issue. Daewood Davis – Was the most efficient of the wide receiver group in his 30 snaps and besides his four catches and touchdown graded out excellent in his downfield blocking.





Nevada realized quickly they could not go after Jevon Holland (Tom Corno)