COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - As things were winding down on Saturday night, it was Jaden McDaniels' world at USA Basketball's October minicamp. McDaniels had infectious energy that led to production, and on a day that kind of dragged at times it's not a surprise that the energy givers stood out.

JADEN MCDANIELS SHOWS OUT

I wouldn't blame five-star Jaden McDaniels if he had a little bit of a love/hate affair with USA Basketball. After all, it was his performance during a scrimmage at USA Basketball's Hoop Summit in April that jump-started his ascension to national prominence. On the other hand, he was also cut from the 18U team in June.

If there were any cuts to be made to a team after Saturday night, I have little doubt that McDaniels would have nothing to worry about. Watching him Saturday night, I kept wondering to myself what can't this kid do. He shoots, he handles, he visualizes matchups and makes the right decision. The only thing he doesn't have is strength, but that doesn't worry me at all in today's game because I know he's going to get stronger and he's made me a believer in his willingness to compete. Whether it is Kentucky, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA or Washington that wins his commitment, I am fully confident that he'll be a game-changer.



TONY BENNETT WILL LOVE CASEY MORSELL

The more I watch combo guard Casey Morsell, the more I am certain that Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is going to absolutely love coaching him. The four-star senior just checks each box that the Cavaliers and Bennett seem to covet. He's tough, he's cerebral, he communicates with teammates, he's committed to playing on the defensive end and he knocks down shots. He's also in tip-top physical condition and looks like he could have easily handled a third workout on the day.

I don't know if I saw anybody who was more constantly engaged during drills and when it came time to scrimmage he strapped up and came ready to compete. On top of that the jumper was falling consistently from deep. What's not to like about a day like that?



GOOD EFFORT FROM 2020 ISAIAH TODD

If five-star forward Isaiah Todd has been criticized for anything it has been up and down effort and body language. I was paying close attention to those things on Saturday -- when there were certainly some kids going through the motions -- and I thought he had very good energy and he looked like he was taking direction from the coaches and looking to utilize what they were teaching him. Not surprisingly, I thought that level of engagement translated into his overall play and a nice performance. At the end of the day, Todd has great size, he's long, he can shoot and he's a smooth athlete who can move between the block and facing up. Those are the type of tools that you have to hang in there with, because when it all comes together for him it could be a beautiful thing. Vanderbilt and North Carolina are his most recent offers.



TIP OF THE CAP TO FLORIDA FOR LOCKING DOWN SCOTTIE LEWIS

Under Mike White, Florida is quickly becoming a recruiting force. Scottie Lewis is just reinforcement of that opinion. I know that many considered the Gators a leader for him for a while and that he's got some ties to the program with a high school/summer teammate headed there. But, you still have to land the player, and going outside of the Southeast to land a top 15 player can't be discounted in any way when you are thinking about the job that White and the Gators are doing. You know what else? Lewis really does look to be a very good fit for the Gators. His energy, his ability to pressure defensively and his slashing to the rim off the dribble are all needed in Gainesville.



TYRESE MAXEY IS THINKING LONG TERM

You have to appreciate Tyrese Maxey's feel for what he needs to do in order to achieve maximum success at Kentucky. That's get as much high-level talent to join him, five-star wing Kahlil Whitney and four-star wing Dontaie Allen in Lexington. A known scoring machine, Maxey has done a really job of working to set up teammates throughout the weekend. Maybe I'm making too much of it, but he has sure been looking to feed five-star big men Vernon Carey, Jr. (visits next weekend) and Isaiah Stewart (visited last weekend), just so they know he'll be happy to share the ball if they were to join him next season. Not only is Maxey a talented player, he's got personality to burn and I can see him developing into a fan favorite.



THOSE WHO WANT TO COMPETE ARE DOING WELL