Visits to SEC & Pac-12 schools coming for North Carolina DL Keeshawn Silver
Defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver has seen his stock skyrocket over the last couple months. The Rocky Mount, N.C. star took a big step in his recruitment last week when he announced a top 15 on his birthday. Now Silver is in the process of setting up official and unofficial visits.
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news