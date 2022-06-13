WATCH: 2024 five-star guard Ian Jackson talks Oregon, early standouts

Five-star guard Ian Jackson has a handful of schools sticking out in the process, and Oregon is one of the programs on that list. The New York native took some time to speak with Rivals.com's Krysten Peek at the recent Pangos All-American Camp where he was one of the standout performers. The No. 3-ranked prospect in the class breaks down the latest with his recruitment, discusses where the process stands with the Ducks and offers up the outlook for the rest of the process moving forward plus more.