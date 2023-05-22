Oregon has already established its 2024 class as one of the best in the country with the Ducks moving up to No. 6 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings over the weekend after landing Rivals100 prospects Michael Van Buren and Xadavien Sims. The momentum from the last couple days carried over into Monday as California's most productive receiver, San Jacinto High's Dillon Gresham, announced his pledge to the Ducks over a final group that included Washington and Arizona.

Gresham built a long list of options throughout his recruitment with USC, Miami and Colorado being among the schools to offer the 6-foot-1 recruit.

In the end, the three schools that emerged as finalists proved to be the most consistent programs involved in pursuing him. That made an impact.

What separated Oregon from the bunch is what the Ducks can offer him in every facet plus the involvement of its head coach.

Dan Lanning made a big impression on Gresham throughout the process, and ultimately that helped put Oregon over the top.