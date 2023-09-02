The Oregon Ducks opened the 2023 season with a convincing 81-7 victory against FCS opponent Portland State. It was the most points the Ducks have scored in the modern era, and a record at Autzen Stadium. Bo Nix threw 3 touchdowns and Oregon led 50-7 at halftime en route to 744 yards of total offense. Here's what Lanning and a few of his players had to say to the media after the season-opening win:

Transcript of Dan Lanning's postgame comments:

Opening Statement

“We played another team that we had to go out and tackle break blocks, make blocks, and get off blocks. I think any time you get to play football against someone else it gives you an opportunity. We weren’t really measuring our standard based on the scoreboard, we’re measuring based on our standard. I think at times you saw a team that met that standard. We’re going to go back and look at the film and see some things that we could do better. So, any day that you get to play football is a good day for us.”



On the quarterback play ...

“When you operate efficiently and take care of the ball, I think obviously good things can happen. We did a good job taking care of the ball today. I thought we called plays that allowed us to get completions. A lot of times you can let the wideouts, tight ends, and running backs do things with the ball after they get it. So, when we’re operating at a high level from that standpoint, you’re going to see success on offense.”



On the offense and defense challenging each other ...

“They will play off each other. Iron sharpens iron in practice, and I think we certainly had some good back and forth in fall camp. I think everyone in the locker room right now knows that they’re not satisfied with the result and there are some places that we can be better. I expect us to operate with that sort of efficiency throughout the year. I also know we are going to play some teams that are going to make it difficult for us to operate that way in the future. So, we have to work and keep challenging ourselves and making sure that our standard is the secret to our success.”



On the upcoming matchup ...

“I want our team to get off their feet. We’re going to disseminate and break through the information so they can get it. I certainly want to be able to sit down and watch this game and get an idea of what we’re about to face. I know they have a really good team, and they have a quarterback that when he starts, they win. And I know they are really good at home. So, it’s going to be challenging going to Lubbock in a good environment. I know they are coming off a road game when they come back, so I am excited to sit down, and we will evaluate it. We’ll start breaking them down as soon as we can.”



On the freshmen play ...

“What I did see today and in the fall is a group that wants to compete. They understood that if they step on the field, they’re viewed no differently than a starter. There’s a standard of excellence that we expect and I think a lot of guys tried to perform up to that level. The only way you’re going to get better in football is if you’re playing. Those are going to be guys that we’re relying on later on in the season and some of those guys will be relied on every game.



On the receiver play ...

“I think they caught the ball well. Part of what makes it work for the quarterback is when the ball is thrown a guys way, they catch it. We got some guys that caught the ball well and when they got in in their hands they were able to create some yards after catch. Those guys did the simple plays better today.”



On Ty Thompson ...

“I think that’s just a sign of what Ty’s capable of. Ty performed exactly how we expect him to perform today. He started the drive off three-for-three, then made some tough runs, played with toughness, and with a quarterback, that’s what you love to see. I think that he proved to everyone that he can operate in this offense really well.”



On Bo Nix ...

“Ultimately, I thought he did a great job taking care of the ball. We weren’t able to connect on a few of our deep shots like we have in the past, so I think we’ve got to get in a rhythm there. Overall, he ran the offense well. He got to a third down early in the game and was able to convert. I think there’s some moments there that he did everything we expect him to do.”



