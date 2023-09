No. 10 Oregon secured a key early-season victory to open Pac-12 play Saturday as the Ducks dominated their matchup with No. 19 Colorado handing the Buffaloes their first loss, 42-6. After the win, head coach Dan Lanning plus several key Oregon players, including quarterback Bo Nix, spoke with reporters to reflect on their performances in a big home matchup for the Ducks.

Watch all the postgame media sessions below: