In his weekly Monday evening press conference, Oregon coach Dan Lanning talked about some of the miscues in the come-from-behind win over Washington State and previewed the upcoming matchup against Stanford.

First, though, he thanked the entire Pac-12 Conference for honoring late Oregon tight end Spencer Webb by painting the dashes yellow on the 4-yard line (Webb’s number) of each conference game.

Lanning went on to talk about Stanford’s play style and how preparation this week will be different with the later kickoff (8 p.m. PT) compared to others.

“They have their own footprint and they're a different team to prepare for,’ Lanning said. “What that timing looks like, having an activation lift that we do the day of the game, so there's a few things that we do a little bit different just with a little bit later kickoff."

Many Oregon fans have been wondering about the status of running back Byron Cardwell, offensive lineman Steven Jones and wide receiver Caleb Chapman.

"Not sharing anything on Steven. Continue to evaluate where we're at on Byron,” Lanning said. “[Chapman] is certainly healthier now than he has been, so his role can grow if he's able to get it done in practice for us."

Cardwell played sparingly in the first two games, but the running back who most people expected prior to the season to get the bulk of the carries has been sidelined the last two games due to a leg injury.

Cardwell is a player the Ducks would definitely like to have Saturday as they’ll face a Stanford team that has undermined seasons for Oregon in the past and as recently as last year.

The Ducks won nine of their first 10 games last season with the lone blemish in that run coming in a 31-24 overtime loss at Stanford.

“This is a team that we have to bring our best for,” Lanning said. “Some of the guys in our room still have a bad taste in their mouth.”

Missed opportunities and bad decision-making told the first half story of the game against Washington State and the 95-yard pick-6 by the Cougars' Francisco Mauigoa to make it a 17-6 Ducks deficit late in the second quarter is the easiest to point to.

But Lanning said that Bo Nix’s play and the way he’s gone about preparing through the first four games has given the coaching staff the confidence to trust him in dicey situations.

“I promise you there’s plays he wants back too,” Lanning said. “Does that mean he was well prepared? Absolutely he was. But he put in the work to be well prepared.”

Watch Lanning's full comments here: