Oregon returned to the field Tuesday as spring ball rolls on for the Ducks this month. Prior to the start of Day 6, head coach Dan Lanning announced the addition of Ra'Shaad Samples as the new running backs coach in Eugene. After practice, he met with reporters to discuss what went into identifying the Arizona State assistant as the top target for the position and more.

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, outside linebacker Tatum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei also met with the media to provide their thoughts on Oregon's progress this spring.