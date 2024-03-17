One of the annual spotlight storylines this time of year are college basketball teams playing themselves into the NCAA tournament field by winning their conference tournament.

A week ago, the Ducks looked doomed to miss the NCAA tourney for the third straight season. Heck, even if they had lost in the Pac-12 championship game Saturday night they may not have made it onto the bracket.

But No. 4-seeded Oregon removed all doubt as to its postseason fate, posting a 75-68 win over No. 3-seed Colorado at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to win its first Pac-12 tourney title since 2019 and claim the conference's automatic entry into the March Madness field next week.

Watch coach Dana Altman and players Jermaine Couisnard and Jadrian Tracey discuss the Ducks' run to the championship and the win over the Buffaloes.