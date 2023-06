LAS VEGAS — It has been a bit of a whirlwind stretch for five-star shooting guard Cam Scott. The South Carolina native made the trek across the country over the weekend for his latest official visit — a trip to Oregon — before heading south to take part in the prestigious Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas where he earned the co-MVP award Tuesday.

The Lexington High School star showcased his full skill set over three days in Las Vegas highlighted by his ability to hit outside shots. The Ducks target averaged over 24 points at the event that brings together top talent from across the country.