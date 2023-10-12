LAS VEGAS — Oregon was selected to finish the season in fourth place in the Pac-12 by conference media Wednesday. The Ducks return several key pieces and have added others to the roster including a highly-touted freshman class.

Wednesday, the Ducks met with reporters as part of Pac-12 basketball media with Dana Altman, Jermaine Couisnard and big man N'Faly Dante all having an opportunity to field questions from reporters on the main stage at Park MGM.

Afterward, the Oregon head coach and players spent some more time with reporters in the event's breakout room to provide more insight into the season.

Watch the entire 20-minute main stage session in the video above, and scroll below for full interviews with Altman, Couisnard and Dante in the separate 10-minute media sessions.