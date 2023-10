Oregon secured an important Pac-12 win Saturday as the eighth-ranked Ducks became the team to hand Utah its first home loss since 2020 breaking an 18-game winning streak at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the Utes.

After the game, quarterback Bo Nix, defensive backs Jahlil Florence, Evan Williams, and Tysheem Johnson, receiver Traeshon Holden, offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson all met with reporters to discuss the game and their roles in Oregon's latest victory.

Watch each postgame media session below: