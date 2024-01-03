SAN ANTONIO — Oregon has several signees participating in this week's All-American Bowl in San Antonio, and the action began Tuesday with Day 1 of practice at the event. The West squad, which all of the future Ducks are playing for this week, had its first practice impacted by rain. However, there were still opportunities to see the Oregon signees go through drills and get some work in on Day 1.

In addition to the six signees participating, top Oregon receiver target Gatlin Bair is also participating in the event and playing for the West team.

You can see practice clips of most of the Oregon signing group and Bair in the clips below.



