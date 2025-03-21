WBB: Previewing first round matchup with Vanderbilt

Altman’s Ducks Ready for Battle, McKay’s Flames Embrace Underdog Role in First Round Clash.
Oregon Women Head to Durham Hoping for Magic, Face High-Octane Vanderbilt in NCAA First Round
Today in Flock Talk: Oregon’s culture isn’t just talk—it’s a true family built on care, connection, and consistency.
After five-star Tristen Keys came off the board Wednesday, now is a great time to share the latest on what we’re hearing
Today in the Roundup with finals and spring break ahead for football, men's and women's basketball takes center stage.
Altman’s Ducks Ready for Battle, McKay’s Flames Embrace Underdog Role in First Round Clash.
Oregon Women Head to Durham Hoping for Magic, Face High-Octane Vanderbilt in NCAA First Round
Today in Flock Talk: Oregon’s culture isn’t just talk—it’s a true family built on care, connection, and consistency.