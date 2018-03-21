Nonetheless, it is a worthwhile risk by this staff as it has multiple benefits. This weather tends ti mimic late season weather for the team much better than late April practices would; it also addresses the updated recruiting calendar as effectively as possible.

Weather is not always great during mid-March and early April in Eugene and that can tend to put a damper on the enthusiasm of fans and interested observers. Unofficial visitors from warmer climates might believe the negative recruiting about Oregon weather ‘always being dreary.’

The decision to move up spring practices – and to straddle them around Spring Break – is an interesting one. A year ago, it was mentioned that Willie Taggart was also considering the option of moving spring practices up; but that is a risky proposition in Oregon.

GRIDIRON INSIGHTS

Mario Cristobal has been fairly candid regarding what he is attempting to do with the separation of practices during the spring. First and foremost, he has already installed nearly all of the playbook for both sides of the ball. When the team returns, he and his assistants will repeat the process.

What he is doing is creating a certain ‘repeated experience’ memory so that by the time fall camp arrives, the team will be reinstalling everything for a third or fourth time and that once the season arrives, the veterans and those newcomers who arrived early, will not still be in a ‘learning mode’ and will – hopefully in his opinion – not suffer from some of those early season hiccups that make teams appear disorganized, out of sync and undisciplined.

The definition of a lack of discipline is technically control that is gained by requiring that rules or orders be obeyed and punishing bad behavior. Discipline on the football field is an area in which Cristobal admits the Ducks need improvement; too many self-inflicted wounds. Often on the football field a lack of discipline is closely related to a lack of self-confidence and confidence in your team mates. If the team is confident in their knowledge of their roles on every play, they will be less likely to make those mental mistakes that affect drives and change games. Punishing mistakes after the fact is also a considerably less effective method to manage behavior than teaching upfront.

RECRUITING INSIGHTS

How does this help in recruiting then? A quick look at the recruiting calendar gives you everything you need to know. Right now, college football is in a quiet period where coaches can see student-athletes and/or parents only at the university campus via unofficial visits.

Starting April 15th will be the evaluation period. This is a crucial time for coaches as they travel the country and watch the prospect’s practice and/or compete. They cannot have face-to-face contact during this period, but it is a critical time in which coaches get the opportunity to see some of these players practice. Had spring practice been set up like years past – the staff would likely miss an entire month of evaluation opportunity. So, by starting practices in March and having the Spring Game set for April 21, the staff is going to have considerably better opportunity to hit the road for evaluations.

RECRUITING WHISPERS

Another week and another flurry of offers; too many to really count and too many people to keep in contact with all of them in short term, but we are working on getting as many updates as possible from 2019 offerees.

Tidbit Trio:

- Darien Chase made his way down to Eugene for an unofficial visit this week. He is listed as an athlete in the Rivals database for a reason – he can play on either side of the ball. But it should be noted that Donte Williams and Keith Heyward are leading the charge for Chase which should give a pretty good indication as to where the Ducks see him fitting. He is 6-1 and 175 pounds, so pretty good length for a cornerback. With space limited at the moment, I don’t think he could commit if he wanted to right now, but keep an eye on him his senior season.

- Isaiah Foskey is far less under the radar. As the No. 116 overall player in the nation, the tight end from Concord (CA) De LaSalle is an elite tight end. The four-star has offers from the likes of Florida, Michigan, LSU and Alabama. The offer from Oregon is an important one. The staff wants to recruit nationally; but they also recognize the importance of California – especially northern and central California; so recruiting schools like De LaSalle is critical. Of all the tight ends Oregon has offered, Foskey might be the best of the bunch so far. This offer probably should have been made earlier, which was the pitfall of the staff turnover and late addition of some staff, but the offer is made now and the Ducks are not going to be just an after-thought in this one.

- Frank Lardson also received an offer this week. The 6-4, 170-pund receiver is an elite player ranked as the No. 46 overall player in the nation. While the first two names make it clear that the staff is going to understand the importance of the Northwest and California, the offer to Larson shows that they will not simply retreat into those territories and hope to ‘coach up’ only players from around those parts. Lardson is from Miami (FL) South Dade High School. The offer is not an afterthought. This one will be much tougher, in my opinion, than someone like Foskey; but it is not an unrealistic chance at this point.

All for now; stay tuned to Duck Sports Authority for all your Duck recruiting news!