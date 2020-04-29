News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-29 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wednesday War Room: 4/29/2020

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Staff Writer
@DSAFootball

The University of Oregon announced their intention to resume in-person, on-campus classes for the fall term this week which gives the glimmer of hope that some normality could be on the horizon.But...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}