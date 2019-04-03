Wednesday War Room: 4/3/2019
COACHING INSIGHTSPractices returned yesterday as the staff look toward the 2019 season. There were some new faces in the crowd and the staff were particularly excited that Juwan Johnson completed h...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news