Wednesday War Room: 9/29/2021
FOOTBALL THOUGHTS:The problem with the Stanford ‘Jumbo Package’ is not so much the size itself. If Oregon wanted, they could line a bunch of DL and hybrid linebackers across from their offensive li...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news