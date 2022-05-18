Wednesday War Room: Pac-12 changes coming?
FOOTBALL THOUGHTS:Divisions to be eliminated?The NCAA made a decision that could help the Pac-12 recently – except the ruling will likely lead to every conference eliminating divisions and allowing...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news