Wednesday War Room: Previewing Purdue

in other news
Dan Lanning turns attention to Purdue
On Monday Oregon head coach Dan Lanning quickly turned his attention toward the opponet Friday.
Photo Gallery: Recruits from Ohio State game
Our photographer got plenty of good shots from the game this weekend. Enjoy!
Scouting Report: Tomuhini Topui
To start a busy week, we went over freshman, sohpomore and junior film for a full scouting report on Tomuhini Topui.
Kaleb Burns talks about Oregon trip
Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns feels "truly wanted" at Oregon. Rivals caught up with Burns following his visit.
Five-star DE Jahkeem Stewart back from Oregon visit
Adam Gorney breaks down defensive end Jahkeem Stewart's visit to Oregon and where things now stand in his recruitment.
