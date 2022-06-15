Wednesday War Room: Three key defenisve targets set to visit
FOOTBALL THOUGHTS:First Big Weekend PreviewI mentioned on the Casanova Center message board last week that there would be some big recruiting weekends coming soon – and this weekend is the first of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news