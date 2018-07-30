CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



It was a big week for many talented football prospects in the South as the dead period came to an end and many important weekend events were hosted by schools across the country. Plenty of commitments were made at these events, so I wanted to sort through some of the top names that came off the board in my region.

Here are the top 10 commitments by prospects from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi from the last week. MORE: IMG commits predict who will join their 2019 classes

No. 1 - Travon Walker to Georgia

This was huge for Georgia. Travon Walker is a defensive lineman; he is a prospect that may have been on top of Georgia’s board at that position. Defensive line is a huge need for the Dawgs this cycle and Walker is a freak in the trenches. He is such an athlete, he can move around the defensive line and he has real upside. Georgia held off Clemson and South Carolina among others for Walker’s commitment.

2. John Emery to Georgia

This was also a huge win for Georgia. It went head-to-head with LSU for one of the best in Louisiana and the Dawgs won. Kirby Smart got John Emery and his family back in Athens this weekend and that really swung things back into UGA's favor in a big way. Running backs coach Dell McGee played a huge role in this. Emery has separated himself as one of the top running backs in the country. He is a balanced back with power, size, speed, balance and hands.

No. 3 - Warren Burrell to Tennessee

Florida made a run at him, but Jeremy Pruitt and Tennessee won out for Warren Burrell. Pruitt’s knowledge of defense, specifically defensive backs, played a big role in this. What I really love about Burrell is his confidence. He is a long corner, with long arms and has gone up against some big-time receivers — and he has won much more than he has lost. He has to add weight, but his game is strong.

No. 4 - Charles Cross to Florida State

Florida State lured Cam Akers, a five-star running back out of Mississippi a couple of years ago, and the Seminoles have landed Charles Cross this time. Cross was down to Florida State and Mississippi State, and after a visit to Tallahassee with his family, he left a Seminole. Cross is an athletic offensive tackle with good bend, feet and upside. He has a lot of room to develop and he already checks key boxes. Offensive tackle is a position of need for the ‘Noles, so Cross was a key commitment.

5. Lavonta Bentley to Clemson

LaVonta Bentley loves to hit. He is a linebacker who loves to blow up the opponent. He plays violent and he plays with an edge. For those who know Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, they know about his energy. Bentley plays with a little of that, too. Bentley plays fast and vicious. He is the fourth linebacker to commit to the Tigers in this class.

6. Makiya Tongue to Georgia

Texas had the momentum — at least it appeared that way for Makiya Tongue. But when he returned to Athens for his second visit this summer, he didn’t leave before ending his recruitment. Tongue is the third, and likely the final receiver to commit to the Dawgs in this class. He is a winner, a physical playmaker and reliable when the ball is thrown his way.

7. Jalar Holley to Miami

I bet many Miami fans know the connection here. Mark Richt hired Jess Simpson to coach the Hurricanes' defensive line earlier this year and that hire really helped here. Holley plays at Buford (Ga.), the high school where Simpson won multiple state titles. Holley is a strong lineman who can play the five and three technique. He plays with power, he has the ability to be disruptive and is athletic. The ‘Canes will sign a big defensive line class and Holley will be one of the more versatile ones they land.

8. Logan Smothers to Nebraska

This 2020 dual-threat quarterback out of Athens (Ala.) went out to Lincoln with the plan to commit. Scott Frost and his staff identified Logan Smothers as a target in the spring and the Huskers ended this race early. He looks to be a very good fit for the offense Frost wants to play at Nebraska. Smothers is a great athlete who can hurt defenses with his arm and legs. He can throw on the move, the defense will have to prepare for his running ability and this is a very good early commitment for the Huskers.

9. Trikweze Bridges committed to Oregon over Florida State and LSU, and it was a big get for the Ducks. Bridges is a big safety, one with great range, and he is a winner. He has won state titles in football and basketball in high school, so he will take that attitude to Eugene. Oregon loves to recruit the West Coast, but any time the Ducks can reach into the South and land a four-star prospect, they will do it.

