Weekend Primer: Ducks add more weekend visitors

Today on the Sidewalk: Oregon returns to OKC, and I reflect on family, resilience, and the grace of earned joy.
Today in Eugene: Oregon sweeps Liberty to reach WCWS for first time since 2018 behind Sinicki, Grein, and Cox.
Today in Flock Talk: Tennessee's NIL law tests NCAA authority—will this battle reshape college football’s future?
Oregon to host some 2026 & 2027 visitors this weekend - led by 2027 OL Qua Ford. Check out the full list here!
Today in the Roundup: Oregon softball stuns Stanford, track overachieves, and baseball claims top seed in Big-10.
Today on the Sidewalk: Oregon returns to OKC, and I reflect on family, resilience, and the grace of earned joy.
Today in Eugene: Oregon sweeps Liberty to reach WCWS for first time since 2018 behind Sinicki, Grein, and Cox.
Today in Flock Talk: Tennessee's NIL law tests NCAA authority—will this battle reshape college football’s future?