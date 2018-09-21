Recruits are descending on Rocky Top as two traditional SEC rivals are set to start the next chapter their feud under new leadership. Tennessee will be the epicenter of the recruiting world this weekend, but several programs across the country are hosting impressive visitor lists of their own. Here is a preview of the top recruiting weekends for Week Four of the college football season.

TENNESSEE

Technically it’s the fourth Saturday in September, but the traditional Third Saturday in September rivalry between SEC foes Tennessee and Florida is coming to Neyland this weekend. That night game atmosphere for a rivalry will be buoyed by two 2-1 programs each with first year head coaches and should make for an outstanding recruiting opportunity.

Jeremy Pruitt’s staff has lined up an excellent group for the weekend, headlined by a pair of four-star wide receivers making official visits in Trey Knox and Khafre Brown. Tennessee currently boasts the No. 9 overall recruiting class in 2019. The Vols have 20 total commitments, but just one from a wide receiver.

The third official visitor is expected to be running back Eric Gray out of Memphis, who is currently committed to Michigan. The list of unofficial visitors is just as impressive, most notable being five-stars Darnell Wright and Owen Pappoe, the latter being an Auburn commit. Five-star offensive lineman Justin Rogers headlines the group of expected visitors from the 2020 class who will be in town.

MISSOURI

OREGON

ALABAMA

A top 25 SEC West team coming to Tuscaloosa? Alabama would have to shut down the interstate to stop top recruits from showing up to Bryant-Denny Stadium. I am not suggesting the Crimson Tide didn’t have to work hard to secure eight of the last 11 team recruiting titles, but success creates its own momentum that need not be strenuously cultivated.

As it were, Alabama is still trying to track down Georgia at the top of the team recruiting rankings for 2019, and has several more schools on its heels, including Saturday’s opponent, Texas A&M.

Official visitors will be part of the mix this weekend, including the nation’s No. 5 overall prospect, five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. Four-star Kentucky native Wandale Robinson is also taking his official visit with the Crimson Tide this weekend, as is a prospect committed to another SEC West program.

The unofficial visitors list is stocked with top talent as well, with five-star 2020 defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson among the most notable.

IOWA