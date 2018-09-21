Five schools with huge weekend visits ahead
Recruits are descending on Rocky Top as two traditional SEC rivals are set to start the next chapter their feud under new leadership. Tennessee will be the epicenter of the recruiting world this weekend, but several programs across the country are hosting impressive visitor lists of their own. Here is a preview of the top recruiting weekends for Week Four of the college football season.
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
TENNESSEE
Technically it’s the fourth Saturday in September, but the traditional Third Saturday in September rivalry between SEC foes Tennessee and Florida is coming to Neyland this weekend. That night game atmosphere for a rivalry will be buoyed by two 2-1 programs each with first year head coaches and should make for an outstanding recruiting opportunity.
Jeremy Pruitt’s staff has lined up an excellent group for the weekend, headlined by a pair of four-star wide receivers making official visits in Trey Knox and Khafre Brown. Tennessee currently boasts the No. 9 overall recruiting class in 2019. The Vols have 20 total commitments, but just one from a wide receiver.
The third official visitor is expected to be running back Eric Gray out of Memphis, who is currently committed to Michigan. The list of unofficial visitors is just as impressive, most notable being five-stars Darnell Wright and Owen Pappoe, the latter being an Auburn commit. Five-star offensive lineman Justin Rogers headlines the group of expected visitors from the 2020 class who will be in town.
>>For more on Tennessee’s recruiting weekend check out Volquest.com<<
MISSOURI
The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs are coming to town in a matchup of undefeated programs, and Missouri is not going to let the national attention go to waste. The Tigers have just 12 commitments thus far in the 2019 class – the fewest of any SEC program – but one area they are seeing increased success over past classes is with in-state recruiting.
One of the headliners on this weekend’s official visitors list, which numbers a half dozen prospects, is St. Louis four-star Jalani Williams, who has sandwiched this trip between official visits to LSU and Alabama. Williams would be a big addition to keep that in-state momentum flowing.
A pair of current Missouri commits will be taking their official visits this weekend as well, while the other uncommitted official visitors are defensive targets Stacy Brown, Jarrad Baker Jr. and Bertrand Correll. Look for the region’s top uncommitted prospects, including in-state four-stars such as Marcus Washington and Danielson Ike to also be in attendance.
>>For more on Missouri’s recruiting weekend check out PowerMizzou.com<<
OREGON
A pair of four-star official visitors will be headed to Oregon this weekend, but the headliner of the Ducks' big recruiting weekend is an unofficial visitor: No. 1 in the class of 2020, quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. His St. John Bosco team has a bye this week, so Uiagalelei and teammate Trent McDuffie, a 2019 athlete prospect who holds an Oregon offer, are headed up to see the Ducks' showdown with top 10 Stanford.
Rivals250 St. Louis wide receiver Jameson Williams cancelled his planned official visit to Oregon earlier this week, but four-star Kentucky linebacker Jared Casey and four-star Arizona defensive end Bralen Trice are still scheduled to take their official visits this weekend.
They will be welcomed by several of Oregon’s commits in the 2019 class, including Rivals100 prospects Mykael Wright and Jonah Tauanu’u. The list of unofficial visitors includes another top five prospect in the 2020 class.
Oregon’s recruiting efforts under first-year head coach Mario Cristobal have been outstanding and the Ducks currently have the No. 4 class in 2019.
>>For more on Oregon’s recruiting weekend see DuckSportsAuthority.com<<
ALABAMA
A top 25 SEC West team coming to Tuscaloosa? Alabama would have to shut down the interstate to stop top recruits from showing up to Bryant-Denny Stadium. I am not suggesting the Crimson Tide didn’t have to work hard to secure eight of the last 11 team recruiting titles, but success creates its own momentum that need not be strenuously cultivated.
As it were, Alabama is still trying to track down Georgia at the top of the team recruiting rankings for 2019, and has several more schools on its heels, including Saturday’s opponent, Texas A&M.
Official visitors will be part of the mix this weekend, including the nation’s No. 5 overall prospect, five-star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. Four-star Kentucky native Wandale Robinson is also taking his official visit with the Crimson Tide this weekend, as is a prospect committed to another SEC West program.
The unofficial visitors list is stocked with top talent as well, with five-star 2020 defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson among the most notable.
>>For Alabama’s entire visitor list this weekend check out BamaInsider.com<<
IOWA
There is large contingent of prospects headed to Iowa City this weekend, but all will be traveling on their own dime. Even though Iowa is not hosting official visits this weekend, it is still hosting several important targets for unofficial visits.
Four-star Indianapolis wide receiver David Bell expects to take his official visit to Iowa City in December, but he will get a preview this weekend. The Hawkeyes also may be making a late play with four-star Indiana linebacker Cameron Williams, who visits with the hope of adding an offer.
There will be four-star underclass talent as well, including Chicagoland natives A.J. Henning and Jadon Thompson. The visitor who may prove to be the most talented of the bunch, though, does not have a rating yet. Class of 2021 defensive end J.C. Latham out of Wisconsin counts Iowa among six early offers.
The Hawkeyes have just 14 commitments in a 2019 recruiting class that currently ranks ninth in the Big Ten, so they have room to add more bodies before National Signing Day.
>>For Iowa’s full visitor list this weekend check out HawkeyeReport.com<<