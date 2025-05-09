Weekend Recruiting Primer
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Rivals makes the case for both Georgia and Oregon to land five-star OT Jackson Cantwell.
Today in the War Room: We kick off our post-spring series with a deep dive into Oregon’s loaded wide receiver room.
The latest intel on four-star 2027 DL Jalen Brewster inside
Honest recruiting keeps Oregon in the game for top QBs—even after missing on 5-star Jared Curtis.
Jared Curtis picks Georgia over Oregon, delivering a major blow after Ducks moved on from top QB Jonas Williams.
Rivals makes the case for both Georgia and Oregon to land five-star OT Jackson Cantwell.
Today in the War Room: We kick off our post-spring series with a deep dive into Oregon’s loaded wide receiver room.
The latest intel on four-star 2027 DL Jalen Brewster inside