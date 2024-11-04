Weekend Recruiting Wrap

in other news
Jake's Takes: Takeaways headed into Michiga game
Jake Hamre is back with some takeaways headed toward the Michigan game.
2026 DE talks Oregon visit
Today Duck Sports Authority catches up with 2026 DE Derek Colman-Brusa following his visit to Eugene for Ohio State.
Flock Talk: Recruiting buzz on Jahkeem Stewart
Can Oregon land five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart? Today in Flock Talk we dive into the possibility.
Flock Talk: The Podcast Episode 7
Today on Flock Talk: The Podcast, quick thoughts on Illinois, a RoundTable on Michigan, plus some recruiting buzz.
DSA RoundTable: Michigan Score Predictions
We used the same RoundTable but had a separate discussion about final scores. Check it out here!
