CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



The upcoming weekend will signal the start of the homestretch to the Early Signing Period, with colleges jockeying for position with top uncommitted prospects now that the finish line is in sight. With only seven official visit weekends left before the early period opens, home teams are taking advantage of their opportunities in Week 10 of the college football season. MORE HELMHOLDT: Best two-team recruiting battles in the Midwest | Weekend Visit Preview, Week 9 | Twitter mailbag

1. LSU

The showdown between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 LSU in Death Valley on Saturday night has huge playoff implications, but it will also be a big recruiting opportunity for the home Tigers. Whether by design or coincidence – the former being most likely, considering the coaching staff will be consumed with stopping the Crimson Tide – none of this weekend’s visitors are expected to be official. There will, however, be a long and distinguished list of unofficial visitors in the stands Saturday night.

Let’s start with the five-stars, because there are several. Cornerback Derek Stingley, wide receiver Trey Palmer and offensive guard Kardell Thomas are already on-board as commitments, though the latter has been taking official visits to other programs in recent weeks.

Other five-star visitors expected include defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher and 2020 running back Zachary Evans. Then, there is the developing storyline of Ed Orgeron trying to sway four-star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa away from the team his brother will lead from the opposite sideline on Saturday. Tagovailoa is one of five 2019 prospects committed to Alabama expected to be guests of LSU this weekend. >>For the full visitors list, check out TigerDetails.com<<

2. OREGON

Siaki Ika

3. AUBURN

Jadon Haselwood Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

4. OHIO STATE

Garrett Wilson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The biggest recruiting weekend in Columbus will take place later this month when Michigan visits for what should be one of the most anticipated matchups in the rivalry since the turn of the century. This Saturday, which sees Nebraska coming to town, is a sneaky big one for recruiting purposes, though. Although two official visitors will be in town this weekend, it is five-star defensive end Zach Harrison, for whom Ohio State is locked in an intense battle with the aforementioned “team up north,” and Rivals100 wide receiver commit Garrett Wilson coming in at a particularly delicate time in recruiting that adds importance to the weekend.

The official visitors list consists of a pair of running backs in four-star Deondrick Glass and Miami commit Marcus Crowley. Both prospects became higher priorities when four-star running back Sampson James flipped from the Buckeyes to Indiana last month. After winning eight straight Big Ten team recruiting titles, the prospects of Ohio State making it nine straight with this 2019 class are looking less likely. Nebraska recently overtook OSU for third place in the standings, and the path back to the top perch is full of obstacles. >>For more on Ohio State’s recruiting visitors see BuckeyeGrove.com<<

5. PURDUE