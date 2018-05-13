Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-13 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Weekend Wrap: Women's Clinic, Softball and Track & Field

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority.com
Staff Writer

WEEKEND CLINICThis weekend saw very little activity on the visit front; no one of note visited as the staff was fully involved with the Women’s clinic yesterday. The clinics are an amazing experien...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}