DuckSportsAuthority - West Spotlight: Five 2022 prospects now on the radar

West Spotlight: Five 2022 prospects now on the radar
California has not started its high school football season yet, but there have still been some events throughout the state and across the West region, so players have seen an uptick in their recruitment. Here is a look at five 2022 prospects from the West who are now clearly on the radar as things have gotten busy for them.
Despite not having a junior season yet, Akana has seen his recruitment take off since college coaches could start texting him on Sept. 1 as the Honolulu (Hawaii) Roosevelt weak-side defensive end has landed offers from Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Arizona, UCLA, Colorado and Boise State. Thank goodness for sophomore film. Akana comes off the edge with a vengeance, he does a great job beating offensive tackles with his speed and then he attacks the ball carrier all over the field. So far, the three-star has nine total offers, but many more programs could get involved if he is able to compete in a spring season.
Boardingham has not been able to start his junior season yet, but he should over the next few months - and that’s when he could really see his recruitment take off. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect - who could stay at receiver because he has good athleticism or might be a flex tight end because he’d be a mismatch nightmare - could see things really pick up. He recently performed well at a recent camp in Las Vegas and the more exposure the Lake Balboa (Calif.) Birmingham standout gets, the more offers should come in. Arizona State, Boston College and Colorado are his biggest ones so far.
Fifita has worked out at Winner Circle Athletics over the last few months and he continues to be an exciting and dynamic quarterback who is starting to see his recruitment take off. Cal, Fresno State, Hawaii and others are now involved in his recruitment. There’s no getting around his size, as Fifita is 5-foot-9, but he loves to throw on the run, loves to escape the pocket and make plays and he proved that time and again as a sophomore and during limited opportunities this offseason. As Fifita and high four-star receiver Tetairoa McMillan continue to dominate at Anaheim (Calif.) Servite, Fifita’s recruitment could continue to be busy.
They’re playing football in Idaho this fall and Loveland is having a terrific season with 64 catches for 753 yards and five touchdowns. Those performances - plus some excellent sophomore film - have compelled numerous schools to offer. Arizona State, Boise State, Oregon State, Utah and others are involved. Loveland will probably grow into a flex tight end (pretty much where he plays now as he’s still listed as a receiver), because he could still add significant weight to his frame. With his athletic ability, Loveland could be one of the better prospects out of Idaho in a long time.
Morrison has bounced back-and-forth between schools heading into this season, but now he’s back at Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep and sources say he’s a legit talent who could be one of the next big-time defensive backs in the state of Arizona. Nebraska, Michigan and LSU have all offered in October and he has a whole host of other offers as well. The season is just getting started in Arizona, so he’s only a few weeks in, but more attention could be on the way. Morrison glides when he runs, he can cover any receiver out there and even though he’s a young prospect, the 2022 recruit plays with a lot of confidence.