Kayvon Thibodeaux Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

TOP UNDECIDED PLAYERS: Midwest | Southeast | Florida | Mid-Atlantic The start of the December Signing Period is just a month way, with most of the class of 2019 prospects likely to put pen to National Letters of Intent. Despite the time to make a decision winding down, there are still plenty of big-name prospects still undecided. Today, we take a look at some uncommitted prospects in the West that fans will be keeping a close eye on down the stretch.

Contenders: USC, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Michigan Ford is one of the nation’s top receivers but he was sidelined for part of his senior season with a knee injury. His recruitment has not slowed down at all but he’s been off the radar for the past few weeks since he hasn’t been on the field. USC has been considered the front-runner throughout his recruitment but there is significant competition from Washington especially after Ford’s recent visit with the Huskies. Oregon is also high on the list. Colorado had been an outlier but with a coaching change there it would be a surprise to see him end up in Boulder. This feels like a USC/Washington battle now.



Contenders: USC, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, UCLA, Oregon For so long, USC has been considered the front-runner in McCoy’s recruitment for numerous reasons. The Trojans have had a successful pipeline to Mater Dei kids for a long time, McCoy’s former quarterback (JT Daniels) is the starter and current quarterback (2020 Bryce Young) is committed to USC and the five-star has spoken highly of USC throughout his recruitment. His last official visit will be there. There are so many connections to the program that it looks like the Trojans will be tough to beat. But the coaching turmoil at USC could be a roadblock - especially the uncertainty around coach Clay Helton’s future heading into next season and beyond. Texas is absolutely the biggest threat and the Longhorns have made McCoy a huge priority in this class. The five-star has slowed things down and will take visits later on, focusing on the end of his senior season first.

Contenders: Florida, USC, others Steele is back on the market and it looks like two situations have emerged in his recruitment: One is that he could still be a part of this USC recruiting class. He has dreamed of playing for the Trojans, he has a lot of friends on the team and staying in the Los Angeles market could be really appealing. The other - and maybe more likely scenario - is that Florida has emerged as the team to beat for the five-star cornerback. His favorite player has been Quincy Wilson, being tested in the SEC is something Steele has embraced and playing for a school that develops so many NFL-ready cornerbacks is something that could pull steal to Gainesville. After commitments to UCLA and USC, Steele is going to take his time with this last choice but heading to Florida is certainly in play.

Contenders: Oregon, Florida State, Alabama, USC, Florida Thibodeaux has been difficult to read throughout his recruitment because the five-star defensive end does not give up a whole lot of what he’s thinking and he’s complimentary of all the top schools on his list. Florida State absolutely seems to be slipping on his list as the Seminoles slog through a difficult season but at one time they were the team to beat. The team to watch here is Oregon. He had a fantastic visit to Eugene - one that he said was even surprisingly great - and he liked what he saw from the coaching staff there especially Joe Salave’a. USC has been on-again, off-again with Thibodeaux, Alabama could be interesting but a stretch and Florida seems to be slipping as well. The Ducks could be in a really good spot for the Oaks Christian standout.