Which teams had the best transfer portal pickups on National Signing Day
There were plenty of storylines surrounding high school prospects during Wednesday's National Signing Day, the same can be said for the movement within the transfer portal.
We profile which teams had the best transfer portal signings on Wednesday.
Colorado Buffaloes:
Deion Sanders has created some much-need buzz surrounding the Colorado program and the additions of Jackson State standouts Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter only help. Sanders has thrown for 6,983 yards with 70 touchdowns against just 14 interceptions in his two seasons with the Tigers while Hunter exuded a high-draft pick skill set coming off his first year in college.
The Buffaloes have also addressed the offensive line by adding tackle Savion Washington (Kent State) and guard Tyler Brown (Jackson State) while focusing on adding defensive players that should make immediate impacts in defensive linemen Taijh Watson (West Virginia), Shane Cokes (Dartmouth), and linebacker LaVonta Bentley (Clemson).
Kentucky Wildcats:
The Wildcats were able to bolster their offense in a major way highlighted by the additions of quarterback Devin Leary (NC State) and running back Re'Mahn Davis (Vanderbilt). Leary, ranked the No. 3 player in the Rivals Transfer Rankings, threw for 6,807-yards and 62 touchdowns against just 16 interceptions during his time with the Wolfpack while Davis is coming off a 1,000 yard season for the Commodores.
Tanner Bowles (Alabama) and Marques Cox (Northern Illinois) also address needs along the offensive line. Defensively, the Wildcats adding a couple of young, talented defensive backs in JQ Hardaway (Cincinnati) and Jantzen Dunn (Ohio State).
Nebraska Cornhuskers:
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is looking to retool his roster and make some noise in 2023. At present time, his staff has added six quality transfers from the portal.
Offensively, Rhule's transfer class is highlighted by former Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims, a 23-game starter for the Yellow Jackets that has thrown for 4,464 yards with 30 touchdowns against 23 interceptions to go along 1,166 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.
Former Baylor running back/wide receiver Josh Fleeks recently joined the Cornhuskers. He's another veteran with 45 career games under his belt, catching 69 passes for 707 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 88 yards during his stint with the Bears.
Defensively, Nebraska has added some quality, young talent in linebacker Chief Borders (Florida), safety Corey Collier, Jr. (Florida) and defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy (Texas A&M) - each have three years of eligibility remaining.
In addition, Nebraska added long-snapper Marco Ortiz from Florida to fill a big need on special teams.
Michigan State:
Once again, Mel Tucker is restocking his roster from the transfer portal, announcing eight additions to the Spartans roster on Wednesday. The crown jewel being former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye, the No. 7 player in the Rivals Transfer Rankings. The former five-star prospect is coming off his redshirt freshman season and offers a ton of pass-rushing potential and three-years of eligibility remaining.
Michigan State also addressed other defensive needs by adding tackles Jarrett Jackson (Florida State) and Dre Butler (Liberty) to go along with former Wisconsin cornerback Semar Melvin.
Offensively, the Spartans addressed needs at running back with Nathan Carter (UConn) and added two tight ends in Ademola Faleye (Norfolk State) and Tyneil Hopper (Boise State).
Special teams needs were also met with the addition of former North Carolina kicker Jonathan Kim, a kickoff specialist for the Tar Heels.
Oregon Ducks:
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and his staff have added five high-quality transfers to their roster so far in the portal window. Their biggest pledge came on Wednesday when former Rhode Island offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius chose the Ducks among a Top 4 that also included Ohio State, Nebraska, and Tennessee.
Cornelius, a 22-game starter at right tackle and first-team, All-CAA performer, joins Junior Angilua (Texas) to help bolster Oregon's offensive line heading into the 2023 season, which will see the return of quarterback Bo Nix.
Angilua missed the 2022 season due to a knee injury in fall camp, but started 34 games during his tenure with the Longhorns.
The Ducks also added talented pass-catcher Traeshon Holden (Alabama), who started five games for the Crimson Tide and hauled in 25 catches for 331 yards and six touchdowns this past season.
Oregon also bolstered their defense, adding veterans Jestin Jacobs (LB, Iowa) and Khyree Jackson (CB, Alabama).
