INDIANAPOLIS – The city of Indianapolis has become a must-stop for the top shoe companies each spring as both Under Armour and Nike ran the second leg of their summer circuits in the city this weekend. On Saturday, college coaches were out in full force as we take a look at which program was watching who. RELATED: Evans' takeaways from Saturday's action in Indianapolis

Antoine drew Villanova’s Jay Wright and three assistants, along with assistants from Duke, St. John’s and Seton Hall.

After landing an offer from Duke earlier this week, Hampton was watched by assistants from the Blue Devils and Texas A&M, along with Texas’ Shaka Smart and North Carolina’s Roy Williams.

Green exploded for 37 points as head coaches from USC (Andy Enfield), Arizona (Sean Miller), Villanova (Jay Wright) and UCLA (Steve Alford) were on hand, along with a Kansas assistant.

Williams drew head coaches from NC State (Kevin Keatts), Clemson (Brad Brownell), UConn (Dan Hurley) and Wake Forest (Danny Manning), along with assistants from Florida, Virginia Tech and Pitt.

One of the top guard prospects in the 2020 class, head coaches from USC (Andy Enfield), Arizona (Sean Miller), Villanova (Jay Wright) and UCLA (Steve Alford) saw Mannion, along with assistants from Oregon, Kansas and Utah.

Ramsey’s recruitment has gone national this spring as he was watched by head coaches from Louisville (Chris Mack), Texas (Shaka Smart), Virginia (Tony Bennett), Texas A&M (Billy Kennedy) and TCU (Jamie Dixon), along with assistants from Arkansas, NC State, Florida, LSU and Virginia Tech.

Head coaches from Texas (Shaka Smart), Kansas State (Bruce Weber), Oklahoma (Lon Kruger), Texas A&M (Billy Kennedy), Virginia (Tony Bennett) and Michigan (John Beilein) watched Timme on Saturday evening, as did assistants from Purdue and Boston College.

North Carolina’s Roy Williams, Washington’s Mike Hopkins, Wake Forest’s Danny Manning, Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton and NC State’s Kevin Keatts saw Moore, as did assistants from Ohio State and Duke.