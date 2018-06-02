The December 2017 debut of Cristoballin' didn't inspire confidence. Like Chip Kelly in 2009 Mario Cristobal's Ducks met Boise State on national TV and got manhandled. No punches were thrown this time but in the third quarter Tony Brooks-James chucked a football at one of the Broncos in frustration, drawing one of Oregon's ten penalties for it, stalling their first promising drive of the game. The final score of 38-28 hid the depth of the domination. In Marcus Arroyo's first time out as the new playcaller his offense managed just 47 yards on 28 rushes, an appalling 1.7 yards a carry. BSU sacked Justin Herbert four times and racked up 9 tackles for loss. Oregon didn't cross the 50 until the third quarter. Oregon fumbled twice early and both miscues led to short-field Bronco touchdowns. They found themselves in a 17-0 hole before getting the wake-up call from their hotel. The Broncos blitzed Herbert like seven 20-year-old groomsmen at an open bar. A flat-flooted Oregon line seemed to have Spiderman cobwebs wrapped around their splashy apple green Nike shoes. As bad as it was, it could have easily been 45-0 at halftime. Three times the Blue and Orange got inside the UO 15 before coming up empty. Arrion Springs (Arrion Springs?) made a spectacular one-handed interception to thwart one drive in the first quarter. In the last 1:10 of the first half Jim Leavitt's crew scored two freakish defensive touchdowns, the first when Troy Dye scooped up a botched Statue of Liberty play and dashed 86 yards for a score, the second when Tyree Robinson sniffed out a rub route and jumped the throw in the end zone, speeding untouched for a 104-yard pick six (100 yards officially). For the Broncos, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, a no-star prospect from Salmon River High in Riggins, Idaho, was like a stickman in a high roller dice game, pushing the Oregon offensive linemen around like stacks of chips, scooping up all of Arroyo's ill-advised bets. One-on-one in the right flat, he forced an early fumble from Brooks-James. In all he had 12 of the tackles, a sack, and three of the TFLs. Meanwhile two-star receiver Cedrick Wilson, a transfer from Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas, torched the Oregon secondary. He earned Player of the Game honors with 10 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown.

The stars didn't come out in Vegas: recruiting class rankings at the LV Bowl Year Boise State Oregon 2017 66th 18th 2016 54th 25th 2015 64th 17th 2014 65th 26th 2013 62nd 22nd

After the game Cristobal praised his players for hanging in, fighting and not giving up. In the second half Arroyo went more to the pass, Herbert throwing late touchdown passes to Brenden Schooler and Jaylon Redd. But on key plays and in key moments, the Ducks looked asleep and disinterested. 3rd and 5 at their own 41. Down 17-0 in the second Herbert throws a pass right into the chest of a defender underneath. Schooler open; the throw needed a different trajectory to work. 5:16 in 2nd down 17-0 Herbert under pressure ill-advised 2nd and 7 own 46. After scrambling for a first down. Fake an outside zone read. Broncos rush five, linebacker isn't picked up by the Oregon guard and the weakside defensive end beats the offensive tackle with a speed rush. Herbert under pressure throws a weak pass to the right sideline off his back foot, easily picked off by Camijo for a pick six. Miscommunication--Nelson cuts downfield instead of out. Poor blocking, A bad throw and bad decision, compounded by miscommunication between the receiver an the quarterback. 24-0. Boise State drove early in the second half to take a 31-14 lead. On the answering drive Ducks have 3rd and 1 at their own 31. A low snap hurts the timing of the play. Outside zone read to Brooks-James. The slow-footed Oregon offensive line is completely overwhelmed by a run blitz and James is stuffed at the mesh point. With that kind of penetration, there isn't a play in football that could have worked. The blocking completely failed. Still, with 3rd and 7 down 31-21 with 8:27 to play a drive reached the BSU 42. The Broncos rushed 5 against six Oregon blockers, a twist inside collapsed the pocket and a free man gets to Herbert easily. He has no time at all to find a receiver.

Reporters asked Herbert afterward if the new playcalling was a problem, Arroyo in his first time out. Were there communication issues?



On the message boards the post-mortems were much different. Mullens needs to go, fans said. Promoting Cristobal was a feel-good move, an obvious disaster. Arroyo is clearly overmatched as a playcaller. The playcalling was just horrid. No imagination. No plan. Too predictable. It went on like that, some of it in all caps, some of it not suitable for quoting in a family-friendly website.

During spring practice Arroyo was asked a lot about his new role and the additional responsibility of calling plays. "Football's not hard--people are," he said. His first job was to win the trust of his quarterbacks. Teaching isn't possible without an atmosphere of trust. Like a lot of the Oregon coaches he seems impatient and uncomfortable with the pool interviews, the repetitive questions, the cliches of the coach-reporter exchange. He'd rather get back to work. ""Our goal is to find one or two things each practice we can get better at," he told them after a practice early in March, "Whether it'd be situational football, things we can do to get us into a good play, get us out of a bad play." Last year, to prepare for his first spring as co-offensive coordinator, he reviewed every play of the 2016 season on film, studying Justin Herbert closely. "I cut up every third down, every fourth quarter," he said.

Marcus Arroyo's coaching cred Year Team Role Playcaller? Results 2017 Oregon Co-OC 1 game Herbert went from 7.6 YPA to 10.3 2015, 2016 Okie State RB coach No Justice Hill becomes a 1000-yard rusher 2014 Tampa Bay, NFL OC Yes McCown and Glennon combine to throw for 3600 yards 2013 Atlanta, NFL intern No Studied under Mike Smith and Dirk Koetter 2011, 2012 Cal Passing game coordinator Yes Zach Maynard reaches Top 10 in Cal history in yds; recruits Jared Goff 2009, 2010 Wyoming OC/QB coach No QB Austin Carta-Samuels MW freshman of the year; 5 4th-quarter comebacks 2005-2008 San Jose St grad asst, then QB coach/OC Yes Develops QB Adam Tafralis, 7548 career passing yds. 2004 Prairie View A&M OC No His 3 QBs throw for 28 TDs and 9 INTs

From Colfax, California, the 38-year-old Arroyo started at quarterback for Dick Tomey at San Jose State from 1998-2002. In three seasons he passed for 4672 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 28 interceptions on a rebuilding team. He led them to 7 wins in 2000, their most in eight years. In a 13-year coaching career he's been an offensive coordinator at six stops, and called the plays for three different programs, four if you count his one-game stint with the Ducks, however rocky. He's coached in the NFL, the principal playcaller for Tampa Bay in a 2-14 season. Sometimes losing teaches you more than winning. When you're winning you think you're doing everything right.

Driven, cerebral and meticulous, Arroyo is a dynamite recruiter and a lifelong learner as a teacher of quarterbacks. In a subscription article for The Athletic, Chantel Jennings wrote about the Ducks new offensive coordinator and his notebooks on quarterbacking, including one he gave to the UO QBs in I-Pad form this spring:



"20 pages on coverages and adjustments (and on the iPad, a bonus 10 animated slides of defensive coverages), five pages on a glossary of words that Arroyo likes to use. And in between those are another 125 pages on read progressions, coverages, the mental development of a quarterback, footwork, proper body language and more." — https://theathletic.com/364355/2018/05/24/marcus-arroyo-binder-playbook-oregon-football-quarterback-coach/

Arroyo's worked on the binder since his first seasons as a young coach at SJS, Jennings writes. Over the years he's stuffed a master copy in his office with notes from clinics, articles he's found, anything he thinks one of his quarterbacks might use one day.

Despite all the preparation and research, the Spring Game did little to assuage fan's concerns about the new offense and its identity. Spring games are predictably ragged and uneven. A lot of the offense stays under wraps. Coaches are more paranoid about secrecy than Maxwell Smart and The Chief in The Cone of Silence. The Ducks ran a majority of their plays in the scrimmage out of The Pistol, and they seem to be using the tight end more, both as an underneath receiver and a blocking back at the point of attack. Recognizing and exploiting the blitz is still a work in progress. The defense piled up six sacks in the abbreviated, two-hand-touch-on-the-quarterback simulation, three of those by the now-dismissed Fotu Leiato. It isn't clear yet what the identity of the Cristobal/Arroyo/Jim Mastro Ducks will be offensively. They've said they want to be more physical and more disciplined. The concepts revealed so far look like a mishmash of Alabama, Stanford and Nevada. Little remains of the explosive Oregon of old, and some fans lament that in loud and emphatic terms. Potentially, the Pistol makes the run game more deceptive and adds impact to the play-action pass. Linebackers and safeties won't have such an easy time sniffing out the direction and design of the play pre-snap. Still, in the regular season games in which Justin Herbert started last year, the Ducks went 6-1 and averaged 52 points a game. Talent and execution matter most. Almost any play can be a touchdown if executed properly; few plays work if the defense is in the backfield a second and a half after the snap.

As a quarterback, the area where Herbert must improve the most is in anticipating blitzes and using them against the defense. In his two losses last season, Arizona State and the bowl game, the opponent simply overwhelmed Oregon's 5 or 6-man pocket with aggressive red dogs and blew up plays, many doomed before the snap. The coaches have to be decisive, especially in crucial situations like 3rd and 8. Give Herbert and center Jake Hanson time to make a read and audible out of a bad situation. Having a veteran receiver like Tabari Hines should also help--Hines has an advanced understanding of coverages and defenses, knows to adjust or break off a route to help a quarterback facing pressure.

As a young producer for ABC Sports in 1960, Roone Arledge introduced the slow-motion instant replay. Back then, college football on TV used to be once a week on Saturday afternoons. In the ensuing 57 years college football fans have had thousands of plays explained to them, first by Bud Wilkinson and then Frank Broyles, then Dan Fouts and Kirk Herbstreit. Cable television and the satellite transmission truck changed everything in the '70s and '80s. The game exploded, nearly a hundred games a week on from Tuesday to Saturday, with coaches' shows and studio analysts and College Game Day. By now every die hard fan thinks he's an expert on two things, officiating and playcalling.

What Arroyo studies as a job in 60-to-70-hour weeks, everybody takes a stab at from their keyboard, or drawing plays in the margins of handouts at work. The thinking is, if they just designed and called better plays, mixed it up more, been less predictable, they'd be as effective and explosive as Chip Kelly was. Multiple ironies flood the backfield of our brains here. Kelly gets massive credit as a playcaller, but he could be hopelessly stubborn at times. And most of the time, the 2009-2012 Ducks ran about 8 basic plays with disguises and variations. It was the pace and execution that beat teams. The up-tempo spread was new then, or as new as anything ever gets in football. Oregon offensive linemen from that era tell stories of defenders gasping for breath, hands on their knees, shouting to their teammates "same play, same play" but unable to line up and get into a stance. That advantage is gone now. Everybody runs tempo, and everyone knows how to practice against it.



Coaches understand the second-guessing, the self-assurance fans feel about calling plays. Stanford's David Shaw told columnist C.W. Nevius of the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat, “Every single game that we’ve lost in my four-plus years … I’ve answered the same four questions.” In his third year at Michigan Jim Harbaugh slumped to 8-5 with a 1-4 career record in rivalry games against Michigan State and Ohio State. Playcalling is a constant target. With Casey Stengel-like precision he told Nick Baumgartner of the Detroit Free Press, "That's what people do. It's just a fact of what anybody does. We should have thrown it or run it. If we throw and it doesn't work, you wish you'd have run it. If run it and it doesn't work it's 'hey, would've been better to throw it.' And you'd be right.'

At most schools and even in the pros, playcalling is a collaborative effort. The entire offensive staff breaks down film and contributes during the meetings, looking for things that might work, probing for ways to get a fast guy on a slow guy, a big guy on a smaller guy. Mike McCarthy, coach of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, said to Rob Demovsky of ESPN,"It's about putting your guys in better position than he has his guys in."

Most coaches script plays, especially for early in the game. The idea is to take emotion out of it and make as many decisions as possible in the calm of the office, on Thursday, with a clear head. As explained by Keith Grabowski, an offensive assistant coach at Oberlin College, the early part of the game plan has several goals: To attack certain defenders or parts of the defense To set up and then break an offensive tendency To sequence a series of look-alike plays To create a balance of run-pass To get certain players a prescribed amount of touches To create a rhythm for the quarterback in the passing game, building from easier throws and concepts to more difficult concepts as the game progresses

