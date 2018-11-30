Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Florida State coach Willie Taggart is expected to meet with each player and coach soon to evaluate the mess that was the 2018 season, and according to media reports he’s going to also consider the “buy-in” to the program of everyone on the team.

The Seminoles are coming off their first losing season since 1976 - also the last time they only won five games - and Florida State has not had at least seven losses since the 1975 campaign, when it had eight defeats.

The past two years have been a disaster. Last season, coach Jimbo Fisher largely did not seem all that interested as the team flailed to a 7-6 record. He jetted out of town for Texas A&M and Florida State went searching for a new coach.

Taggart, who went 7-5 in one season at Oregon, left Eugene quickly for Tallahassee, and here we are. For his rebuilding efforts to some extent at Western Kentucky, but especially at South Florida, Taggart is still only 52-57 as a head coach. In nine seasons as a head coach, Taggart has four losing ones.

This team might have had a bad culture from the Fisher days, but it certainly was not void of talent. Two five-star running backs in Cam Akers and Jacques Patrick were largely disappointing, mainly because the offensive line was so bad. Quarterback Deondre Francois threw 15 touchdowns, but also 12 interceptions. FSU averaged only 21.9 points per game. The Seminoles regularly got blown out against good opponents.

Can Taggart weather this storm or is he already on the hot seat after a miserable season?