Several of Oregon's greatest seasons have begun with an early loss. In football as in life, it's not what happens, it's how you respond to it.

Saturday afternoon the Ducks host Nevada at 4:30 p.m. in Autzen Stadium, broadcast on the PAC-12 Network.

Former Nebraska and Oklahoma assistant Jay Norvell coaches the Wolfpack, who run an Air Raid offense, making the game good preparation for Washington State and USC. The visitors were 8-5 last season, 5-3 in the Mountain West.

Nevada is 1-0 on the new season after edging Purdue in week one. Walk-on kicker Brandon Talton connected on a 56-yard field goal as time expired to win 34-31. Talton was awarded a scholarship in the locker room after the game.

So they enter the game on an emotional high even as the Ducks seek to recover from a wrenching loss. The challenge will be to shift gears quickly.

There's some additional motivation for the visitors. Wolfpack senior linebacker Gabriel Sewell is the older brother of Ducks standout offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

There isn't an athlete alive who doesn't want to beat his brother, whether the game is golf, pickup basketball in the driveway or beer pong.

The Oregon secondary played a tenacious game Saturday night against Bo Nix and Auburn, holding him to 13-31 passing for 177 yards with two picks, but they had some alignment and coverage lapses that led to costly big plays, something they'll address in practice and film study.

They'll be busy in game two, lining up against another freshman quarterback, Carson Strong, 6-4, 220 from Vacaville, California. Strong cranked out 51 pass attempts against the Boilermakers, completing 30 for 295 yards and three touchdowns in his debut. He was not intercepted. He takes over from two-year starter Ty Gangi (3,341 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior) after redshirting in 2018.

Defensively, the Pack runs a 3-3-5 alignment. Under coordinator Jeff Casteel this defense improved by a full touchdown in 2018, nearly a yard in yards per play. Defensive end Dom Peterson turned a very productive freshman year, recording 10.5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. He's 6-0, 295. To have success, the Oregon tackles will have to push him off the ball.

Gabriel Sewell is joined at linebacker by Lucas Webber, 6-1, 230. The two combined for 148 tackles last season, a team-leading 92 by Gabriel, 56 by Lucas.

It's impossible to reach a fierce emotional peak every week, but the Ducks have to avoid a big emotional letdown that would allow Nevada to pull off a second straight stunning upset.

Still 0-0 in the PAC-12, Mario Cristobal's squad has a lot to play for, as well as an immediate opportunity to prove they can be a really good football team.

Greatness is defined in how you handle adversity. In 2009 Oregon began the year with an embarrassing pratfall at Boise State, punchless in a 19-8 loss. They looked seasick on the blue turf. What became Chip Kelly's dynamic high-tempo offense managed just 152 yards and six first downs for the game.

Two years later they were manhandled by LSU in the Cowboys Classic 40-27, held to 95 yards on the ground with four turnovers.

The 2014 season started fine with four decisive victories, but in a home game on October 2nd the Ducks were waylaid by Arizona 31-24, undone by a celebration penalty after a decisive sack.

In the Vernon Adams year in 2015, the Ducks started 2-2, falling short against Michigan State on the road 31-28, then absolutely clubbed in their PAC-12 opener. They were dominated in every phase by Utah in game four, drubbed 62-20 in Autzen Stadium.

All of those seasons ended with winning records and good bowls. The 2009 and 2011 squads were PAC-12 Champions. Marcus Mariota's Heisman year of 2014 culminated in a Rose Bowl victory over Florida State and a return trip to the national championship.

A early loss only defeats you if you allow to destroy or distract you. Nobody would be disappointed with say, 10-2 and the Rose Bowl.







