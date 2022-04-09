With veterans out, Tony Tuioti working on building depth up front for Ducks
Throughout the first two weeks of Oregon football’s spring practices, the defensive line has been a thin group. Brandon Dorlus, Keyon Ware-Hudson, Popo Aumavae and Christian Williams have yet to pr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news