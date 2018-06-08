“I have been getting mail from Oregon for a while,” Williams began. “Earlier this week Coach Dennison reached out to me to ask if I was still interested and I said yes. I was really excited by the offer. It was awesome. Oregon is rebuilding something great,” he continued. “It is such an honor to be offered by a program like Oregon.”

Earlier this week, the Oregon Duck staff reached into the state of Arkansas to make an offer to rising linebacker prospect Zach Williams . Today we catch up with Williams for a recruiting update. Through it has received less attention, the recruitment of Williams has been ongoing for some time.

The 6-4, 225-pound linebacker is not entirely a stranger to the world of college football. His father Rickey Williams was an all-conference linebacker at Arkansas. In the late 1980’s when the Razorbacks were a member of the old Southwest Conference.

“My dad helps me a lot. He knows what it is like to be a highly recruited high school football player,” said Williams. “He talks to all the coaches for me, arranges the visits, and coaches me on how to talk to the media.” While oftentimes a legacy recruit feels the pressure to play at his father’s alma mater, Williams addressed that with Duck Sports Authority.

“Even though he played at Arkansas he has made it clear that it is my choice to choose the school where I feel is best for me,” Williams said.

With versatile athletes like Williams, many schools see different visions for the player. Where to the Ducks see him playing? “They see me as an OLB. I will be more of a pass rusher. That is a great fit for me.”

With his rising profile, Williams has been hearing from a lot of schools. “I visited Louisville at the end of May,” Williams confirmed. “Texas, TCU, Louisville, Baylor, Arkansas, Cal, Oregon State, Arkansas State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Alabama are a few that have been after me hard,” he continued.

With all of the increased attention, there is always a lot of superfluous noise. How does Williams filter out some of that? “My dad is really helpful to me with that. He knows who is real and who is who is not. He keeps me focused on my teammates and my workouts. He handles the other stuff,” Williams told Duck Sports Authority.

He has a passion outside football that also helps to maintain some semblance of stability. “I have always loved animals since I was little. It is awful for me to see a human or animal suffer,” Williams confided. “Animals come in so many forms and they have different ways of communicating. I find that very interesting.

“My parents have been very supportive. I once found a baby bird that fell from its nest. I put it in a box and my folks took it to a vet and he healed it. That made me feel good that I was able to help something that was helpless.”

On the recruiting trail, though, the Duck offer has made a difference. Williams is looking for a chance to get to Eugene and see what the Ducks have to offer. “Coach Cristobal is a winner. He is going to lead the program in the right direction. Whenever I watch Oregon games I can see the teams always have a lot of speed and skill,” said Williams.

“My dad is working on a visit to the Ducks,” Williams confirmed.