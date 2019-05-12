10+ reasons why the Oregon Ducks win 10+ games in 2019
Over the next few weeks DSA will go in depth on each of these factors, but to begin, this is the list:
1. Improved depth and athleticism throughout the roster. This team is more physical, especially on the offensive and defensive lines. The days of walk-ons and 205-pounders making emergency starts at linebacker are over.
2. Two years of strength, conditioning and development overseen by Aaron Feld.
3. A stronger culture has taken root. The Ducks are tougher, more resilient and more committed to program goals than at any time since the height of the Chip Kelly era.
4. The most solid quarterback rotation the Ducks have had in years, led by a fourth-year senior starter and NFL prospect with two smart, accurate, promising backups and a top 2020 recruit in the wings. Tyler Shough looks like the real deal, ready to take meaningful snaps if necessary.
5. A defense that can win games, take over a game, and keep Oregon in games if the offense hits a snag. A sound and aggressive scheme that makes maximum advantage of the Ducks length, versatility and athletic ability.
6. A deep, ballhawking secondary led by two junior corners in their third year starting in Thomas Graham and Deommodore Lenoir, plus the 2018 PAC-12 interception leader in sophomore Jevon Holland. Mykael Wright, Verone Mckinley, Brady Breeze and Nick Pickett can all hit and cover. Steve Stephens, Haki Woods and Kahlef Hailassie have significant experience.
7. A vastly improved depth chart at tight end with the return of Cam McCormick from injury, Jake Breeland entering his senior year, and the addition of talented youngsters Spencer Webb and Patrick Herbert. Tight ends can be a weapon again in the Oregon offense. Senior Ryan Bay is a reliable blocker and role player.
8. One of the deepest, strongest and most experienced offensive lines in the country with a total of 153 returning starts, led by seniors Calvin Throckmorton, Jake Hanson, Shane Lemieux and Brady Aiello, who have played together for three full seasons. Add in Freshman All-American Penei Sewell and Dallas Warmack, both returning starters, massive Juco addition Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, the baby bulls from the 2018 recruiting class, Dawson Jaramillo, Steven Jones, Chris Randazzo and Justin Johnson, versatile veterans George Moore, Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk and Sam Poutasi, plus 4-star freshman Jonah Tauanu'u, and this is an imposing group with lots of options and opportunities, much more ready to withstand the bumps and bruises of the season than they were last year.
9. More talent, more options and better teaching at wide receiver, where new additions Juwan Johnson, Mycah Pittman and Josh Delgado have stood out as immediate contributors and difference makers. The Ducks will have more weapons in the Red Zone with tall targets Johnson and redshirt freshman Bryan Addison. The always-explosive Jaylon Redd enters his junior year. Holdovers Johnny Johnson III and Brenden Schooler will be challenged to play more consistent and productive football to keep their jobs.
New position coach Jovon Bouknight has upgraded the technique and attention to detail in the group. Their ability to get open, get off the line and read defenses will make them more productive and consistent.
Lance Wilhoite, Isaah Crocker, Jaron Waters and JJ Tucker all have talent and will have the opportunity to earn playing time over the summer and in fall camp. After being thin at the position for several seasons, the receiver unit is thoroughly restocked and newly competitive.
10. Exceptional leadership, provided by Troy Dye, Justin Herbert, Lemieux, Throckmorton, and a bevy of playmakers.
11. A stronger running back rotation. Travis Dye and C.J. Verdell combined for 1757 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, averaging a combined 5.1 yards a carry. Both Darrian Felix and Cyrus Habbibi-Likio are ready for larger roles. Habbibi-Likio led all rushers in the spring game. All four have stepped up their game as pass receivers, and in the spring scrimmages the offense made better use of the screen pass and outlets to the backs.
12. High impact newcomers like Kayvon Thibodeaux, D.J. Johnson, Sean Dollars, Pittman and Delgado. This is a team chock full of playmakers and athletes who will ramp up the intensity at practice. Two exceptional years of recruiting have pushed this squad toward competing for conference championships on a consistent basis.
13. A PAC-12 Conference that is ripe for the taking. Washington must replace a 4-year senior starters at quarterback and running back, NFL draft picks at offensive tackle and tight end, 9 of 11 starters on defense. Stanford graduated Bryce Love and lost Kaden Smith and JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the NFL draft. N'Keal Harry, Manny Wilkins, Gardner Minshew, James Williams have all finished their college careers. Oregon returns more talent than any team in the conference. Utah looks like the top challenger in the South.
The Ducks biggest challenge: a daunting schedule. They open with a "neutral site" game against Auburn in Arlington, Texas, and the road slate includes pivotal matchups with Stanford in Palo Alto September 21st, the Huskies in Seattle October 19th, at USC and at Arizona State in November.
Oregon does have seven home games, they miss Utah and UCLA from the South and they have the Cougars in Autzen Stadium, but to win the North they simply have to be a better road team than they have been for the last three seasons. They need an laser-focused businesslike mindset and improved starts away from Autzen. Last season they stumbled badly out of the gate in road losses to WSU, Utah and Arizona.
That date with the SEC to open the season looms large. Auburn has one of the best defensive lines in the country and some explosive weapons on offense. A loss won't cripple them completely, but a win thrusts them into a new level of possibility and recognition.