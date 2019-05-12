Over the next few weeks DSA will go in depth on each of these factors, but to begin, this is the list:

1. Improved depth and athleticism throughout the roster. This team is more physical, especially on the offensive and defensive lines. The days of walk-ons and 205-pounders making emergency starts at linebacker are over.

2. Two years of strength, conditioning and development overseen by Aaron Feld.

3. A stronger culture has taken root. The Ducks are tougher, more resilient and more committed to program goals than at any time since the height of the Chip Kelly era.

4. The most solid quarterback rotation the Ducks have had in years, led by a fourth-year senior starter and NFL prospect with two smart, accurate, promising backups and a top 2020 recruit in the wings. Tyler Shough looks like the real deal, ready to take meaningful snaps if necessary.

5. A defense that can win games, take over a game, and keep Oregon in games if the offense hits a snag. A sound and aggressive scheme that makes maximum advantage of the Ducks length, versatility and athletic ability.

6. A deep, ballhawking secondary led by two junior corners in their third year starting in Thomas Graham and Deommodore Lenoir, plus the 2018 PAC-12 interception leader in sophomore Jevon Holland. Mykael Wright, Verone Mckinley, Brady Breeze and Nick Pickett can all hit and cover. Steve Stephens, Haki Woods and Kahlef Hailassie have significant experience.

7. A vastly improved depth chart at tight end with the return of Cam McCormick from injury, Jake Breeland entering his senior year, and the addition of talented youngsters Spencer Webb and Patrick Herbert. Tight ends can be a weapon again in the Oregon offense. Senior Ryan Bay is a reliable blocker and role player.

8. One of the deepest, strongest and most experienced offensive lines in the country with a total of 153 returning starts, led by seniors Calvin Throckmorton, Jake Hanson, Shane Lemieux and Brady Aiello, who have played together for three full seasons. Add in Freshman All-American Penei Sewell and Dallas Warmack, both returning starters, massive Juco addition Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, the baby bulls from the 2018 recruiting class, Dawson Jaramillo, Steven Jones, Chris Randazzo and Justin Johnson, versatile veterans George Moore, Alex Forsyth, Ryan Walk and Sam Poutasi, plus 4-star freshman Jonah Tauanu'u, and this is an imposing group with lots of options and opportunities, much more ready to withstand the bumps and bruises of the season than they were last year.



